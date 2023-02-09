Making news
Vietnamese students win gold at Int’l Creative Papers Conference & Olympic
All of the students attend Hanoi University of Science (HUS)'s High School for Gifted Students under Hanoi-based Vietnam National University (VNU), reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
The main aim of the competition is to awaken the potential and promote creativity among young people, as well as helping them to acquire knowledge, practice skills, and nurture their dream of becoming an inventor in the future.
This year’s event saw the participation of 167 students making up 66 teams from 28 countries across the world. They competed in various kinds of scientific fields.
Earlier, four Vietnamese students from Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in the northern province of Nam Dinh also won a gold medal at the World Invention Creativity Olympic (WICO) 2023 in RoK./.