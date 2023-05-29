Making news
Vietnamese students win four bronze medals at Asia-Pacific Physics Olympiad
The bronze medalists include Phan The Manh and Nguyen Tuan Phong, 12th graders from Bac Ninh High School for the Gifted in Bac Ninh province; Vo Hoang Hai, 11th grader from the High School for Gifted Students of the University of Natural Sciences under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi; and Than The Cong, 11th grader from the Bac Giang High School for the Gifted in Bac Giang province.
Four others who received certificates of merit are Vu Ngo Hoang Duong from the High School for Gifted Students of the University of Natural Sciences under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi; Nguyen Minh Tai Loc from the Quoc Hoc Hue High School for the Gifted in Thua Thien Hue province; Le Viet Hoang Anh from the Lam Son High School for the Gifted in Thanh Hoa Province; and Nguyen Tuan Duong from the Tran Phu High School for the Gifted in Hai Phong city. All of them are 12th graders.
The APhO 2023 is hosted by Mongolia from May 21-29. According to its rules, students take theoretical and practical tests, each for 300 minutes.
This year’s competition sees the participation of 195 students from 26 teams of 25 countries and territories. Vietnam is one of the seven teams with 100% of the students winning the prizes./.