Vietnamese students in Netherlands hold career fair

This was the 7th time the VSNL has hosted the event, which attracted nearly 100 students.

Speakers, those who had graduated and are working in the Netherlands, shared their experience on career options and required procedures when applying for a job.



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh highly appreciated the VSNL's initiative and efforts in connecting students and the Vietnamese community, creating opportunities for them to grasp information, knowledge and experience.

The Ambassador also answered many questions raised by students as well as shared experience in learning and career orientationa.

While affirming the Embassy's support for students' activities, he wished the future generation of the country to study well to achieve high results, nurture their ambitions and succeed in their careers./