Vietnamese striker Huynh Nhu expected to shine at FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

With the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 just a year away, the homepage of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has just published an article identifying the top six Asian stars who are expected to shine at the event, including Vietnamese striker Huynh Nhu.



“Vietnam's qualification for their first FIFA Women's World Cup Finals is just reward for Nhu who has been so integral in the Southeast Asian side's phenomenal improvement,” the the-afc.com said.



“The 30-year-old Nhu has been a national team regular since 2011 and the forward's goals have powered Vietnam from one success to another. The FIFA Women's World Cup, however, will be a challenge at a different level altogether and Vietnam will need the talismanic Nhu to be at her best to power them in Australia and New Zealand 2023,” the website added.



Besides Nhu, the AFC also named five other stars: Sam Kerr of Australia, Wang Shanshan of China, Saki Kumagai of Japan, Ji So-yun of the Republic of Korea and Sarina Bolden of the Philippines.



Nhu is one of the most prominent players in Vietnamese women's football. She has won the Golden Ball award four times. She also made important contributions to the Vietnamese women's team to win gold medals at the SEA Games 2017, 2019 and 2022, along with the AFF Cup 2019 championship.



Although the Vietnamese women's team was unsuccessfully at the recent Southeast Asian Women’s Football Championship, she still left a strong mark with seven goals. She is the best scorer in the history of Vietnamese women's football with 59 goals for the national team./.