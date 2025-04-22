Vietnamese State President's Laos visit to create new impetus for special relationship: Ambassador

State President Luong Cuong (right) receives Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone on the sidelines of P4G Summit in Hanoi on April 17. (Photo: VNA)

The upcoming state visit to Laos by State President Luong Cuong from April 24–25 is expected to provide new momentum and make a significant contribution to further deepening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, a diplomat has said.



In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam emphasised that the trip carries profound significance, reflecting the Vietnamese Party's and State's consistent view of treasuring the special relationship with Laos, considering it a top priority in the country's foreign policy. The visit also reaffirms Vietnam’s strong support for Laos’ ongoing renovation efforts and serves as a concrete action to strengthen the close bond between the high-ranking leaders of both Parties and nations.



According to the ambassador, the visit will not only deepen the special solidarity but also serve as an opportunity to exchange views on the situations of each Party and country, as well as regional and international issues of shared concern. On this occasion, the two sides will review the progress in bilateral cooperation and seek measures to further promote this special relationship in the years ahead.



To ensure that the Vietnam-Laos relationship continues to grow in a practical and effective manner, Ambassador Tam suggested the two countries sustain strong political trust and coordinate closely on strategic issues and policies related to national security and development.



It is essential to enhance the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms, establish new ones, and enhance information sharing and experience exchange in Party and political system building, socio-economic development, and national defence, security, and foreign affairs, he said.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam (Photo: VNA)

From now until the end of this year, the two countries should intensify cooperation and jointly promote the effective implementation of high-level agreements, the outcomes of the 47th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee, and the results of mutual high-level visits and cooperation agreements between ministries, agencies, and localities.



Preparations should also be made for important future events such as the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day, the 50th anniversary of Laos’ National Day, the 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh, and the 105th birthday of President Kaysone Phomvihane, Tam continued.



The ambassador also highlighted communication efforts to raise awareness of the importance of the Vietnam-Laos relationship.



Tam suggested strengthening defence and security cooperation, which serves as a solid foundation for both countries in addressing increasingly diverse, complex, and sophisticated non-traditional security challenges.



He stressed that both sides should work together to ensure peace and stability in each country, particularly through building a shared border of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation, and development, thus helping elevate their regional and international standing.



The ambassador also proposed boosting connectivity and economic cooperation, saying Vietnam and Laos should strengthen institutional, infrastructure, financial, clean and renewable energy, telecommunications, tourism, and high-tech agriculture linkages.



Vietnamese firms should be encouraged to invest in sectors where Laos has advantages and potential, particularly in clean energy, digital transformation, and sustainable agriculture.



According to the diplomat, although bilateral trade surpassed 2 billion USD in 2024, both countries—with their strong relationship and leadership commitment—can work toward the target of 5–10 billion USD in the coming years.



Tam underlined the need to enhance cooperation in education and training, viewing it as a strategic priority. Both countries should increase student exchanges and improve the quality of training. Joint programmes should be developed in public administration, economics, science, and technology to help Laos develop a high-quality workforce.



He also proposed advancing cooperation in science, technology, and digital transformation, saying Vietnam has been actively supporting Laos in digital transformation, e-government development, and digital economy building. Both sides should strengthen joint scientific research, particularly in high-tech agriculture and the application of artificial intelligence and automation in production.



Tam called for greater cooperation between localities, especially those sharing borders, to better connect economic zones and border areas. This would help boost the role of businesses and promote people-to-people exchanges, which are essential for enhancing bilateral ties.



The ambassador expressed his confidence that, with the determination of the two Parties, States, and peoples, and the strategic directions laid out for future cooperation, the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos will grow stronger and more sustainably./.