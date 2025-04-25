Vietnamese State President holds talks with top Lao leader

At the talks between Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong, and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on April 24. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong held talks with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on April 24, right after the welcome ceremony held with the highest protocol for a head of state.

Sisoulith warmly welcomed Cuong's first visit in his new role from April 24-25, saying that the visit reflects the importance that the Vietnamese Party, State, and President himself attach to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation with Laos. This visit marks an important milestone, contributing to deepening ties between the two Parties and countries in an effective and practical manner, for the sake of national construction and defence in each nation, he said.

Impressed by Vietnam’s highest economic growth in the region with improved living standards, elevated global position, progress in the fight against corruption and organisational restructuring from the central to local levels, he affirmed Laos's readiness to work closely with Cuong and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders to further foster the unique Vietnam–Laos relationship.

Vietnam’s achievements in all aspects serve as a great source of encouragement and inspiration for Laos, he said, believing that with Vietnam’s continued companionship and support, Laos will firmly advance on its path of national construction and development.

Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith ties a thread around State President Luong's wrist. (Photo: VNA)

Cuong, in reply, affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always deeply cherish the sincere support extended by the Lao Party, State and people to the Vietnamese revolution.

He praised Laos for maintaining political and social stability and achieving positive economic progress, reaffirming Vietnam’s unwavering support for Laos’s global integration and building of an independent, self-reliant economy.

Both leaders reflected on the mutual support shared by the Vietnamese and Lao people throughout their past struggles for independence and the ongoing process of national construction and development. This enduring solidarity, they said, is an invaluable asset founded by previous generations and further nurtured by future generations.

Expressing their delight at the growing Vietnam–Laos ties, both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to giving the highest priority to all-around collaboration, given that the two countries are actively preparing for the 12th National Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

The two leaders agreed to consolidate the trusted and close political relationship, maintain regular high-level visits and all-level exchanges, and facilitate people-to-people exchanges They stressed the importance of effectively implementing high-level agreements, treaties, and cooperation strategies, particularly the outcomes of the recent meeting between the two Politburos, the two Party General Secretaries, and the 47th session of the Vietnam–Laos Inter-Governmental Committee. They promised to increase theoretical exchanges between the two Parties, sharing of experiences in preparation for their respective upcoming National Party Congress, as well as organisational restructuring, and intensify aware campaigns about the special Vietnam–Laos relationship among officials, Party members and people from walks of life, especially the youth.



The two leaders agreed on the need to seek new, breakthrough approaches to enhance the effectiveness of cooperation across economic, cultural, and sci-tech fields, by leveraging each nation’s strengths and potential. It is also necessary to enhance comprehensive and robust linkages between the two countries in the fields of economy, infrastructure development, budget-finance, and tourism.



They pledged to implement effective measures to elevate bilateral trade to 5 billion USD in the coming years and concurred to step up experience exchanges on macro-economic management. The leaders noted satisfaction that several major projects have been unblocked and put into motion, injecting fresh impetus into the countries’ partnership. One such project, the construction of Wharf No.3 at Vung Ang Port of Vietnam, is set to mark a significant leap in bilateral infrastructure cooperation in the new period.

They reached consensus on strengthening collaboration in education and training, prioritising support for Laos in developing high-quality human resources. They also vowed to capitalise on advancements in science and technology, and to enhance mutual understanding through increased cultural exchanges and the promotion of each country’s image and socio-economic achievements on the other’s media platforms. Fostering locality-to-locality cooperation, particularly between those located along the shared border, was also named a key work.



On joint work at multilateral forums, the two Presidents agreed to bolster information exchange as well as mutual consultation and support, promoting ASEAN’s centrality, and ASEAN-led and other key international cooperation mechanisms. They also committed to further coordinate bilaterally and with international partners involved in the sustainable and effective management of Mekong River water resources, for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.



Both sides affirmed their commitment to closely coordinate and effectively implement the outcomes of the 3rd meeting of the top leaders of the three parties of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia (held on February 22), while continuously nurturing the traditional friendship among the three parties and peoples.



On this occasion, President Cuong announced that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam had decided to gift a district-level hospital project in Vientiane worth 3 million USD to Laos. He proposed that both sides work closely together to expedite the project’s implementation and complete it by 2026.

State President Luong Cuong (standing, left) and Lao Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith witness the signing and exchange of a Letter of Intent between the Vietnamese and Lao Ministries of National Defence. (Photo: VNA)

Following their talks, the leaders witnessed the signing of several cooperation documents between the two countries’ ministries of national defence and justice, as well as between the authorities of Vietnam’s Gia Lai province and Laos’ Attapeu province.



On this occasion, the Lao side also presented an adjusted investment licence for the Xekaman 3 hydropower project in Sekong province. Later the same evening, prior to the official banquet hosted by Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith for his Vietnamese guests, the sides together attended the traditional Lao New Year (Bunpimay) wrist-tying ceremony to wish for good fortune in the year ahead./.