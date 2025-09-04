Vietnamese State leader meets Russian President in China

Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong (left) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on September 3, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong on September 3 had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on the occasion of his attendance at the 80th anniversary of the world people's victory over fascism and working trip to China.



President Cuong said he was pleased to meet President Putin for the first time in his capacity as Vietnam’s head of state. He stressed that the Vietnamese Party, Government, and people deeply value and remain grateful for the support provided by the former Soviet Union and today’s Russia during Vietnam’s struggle for independence and reunification, as well as national construction and defence.



He conveyed the gratitude of Vietnam’s Party, Government, and people to President Putin and the Russian people for their congratulations and for sending an honour guard to take part in the military parade marking the 80th anniversary of National Day on September 2.



The leader shared Vietnam’s strategic development goals set for the centenaries of the Party’s founding and the country’s establishment.



He affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to its ties with Russia, supporting the country’s stable and strong development and its constructive role in the region and globally. He said Vietnam stands ready to advance Russia–ASEAN cooperation, expressing confidence that under President Putin’s leadership, the Russian people will achieve greater accomplishments.



To further strengthen bilateral ties, President Cuong said Vietnam welcomes Russian companies seeking new investment opportunities in industrial zones, as well as cooperation in pharmaceuticals, information technology, and digital technologies.



President Putin also said he was delighted to meet President Cuong as the two countries mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties. He noted that Russia highly values its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam, while extending congratulations to the Party, Government, and people of Vietnam on the 80th National Day.



Highlighting Vietnam’s achievements after 80 years of nation-building and development, the leader expressed confidence that the country will make greater strides and contribute actively to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world at large.



The two leaders agreed to strengthen political and diplomatic ties and effectively implement agreements reached during President Putin’s state visit to Vietnam in June 2024 and Party General Secretary To Lam’s official visit to Russia in May 2025. They pledged to step up exchanges and high-level contacts.



Both sides emphasised their determination to elevate economic and investment cooperation to match the strength of their political relations and each country’s potential.



They agreed to actively carry out the Vietnam–Russia cooperation roadmap through 2030, further open markets for each other’s exports, and deepen collaboration in oil, gas, and energy. The leaders also voiced support for joint ventures Vietsovpetro and Rusvietpetro and consented to accelerate negotiations on agreements in nuclear power cooperation.



The two sides will also enhance cooperation in defence-security, military, marine science research, cybersecurity, satellite internet governance, health care, education and training, people-to-people exchanges, transport, and tourism.



The countries will continue to coordinate closely and support each other at major international and regional forums, particularly the United Nations and ASEAN./.