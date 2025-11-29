Making news
Vietnamese Spring Fest 2025 draws thousands in Australia
Vietnamese Spring Fest 2025, the largest cultural and community event of the Vietnamese community in Western Australia, has taken place in Perth, attracting thousands of Vietnamese and local residents.
The event was jointly organised by the Consulate General of Vietnam in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, in coordination with the Australia–Vietnam Talent Network (AVTN) and the Vietnamese Women’s Association of Western Australia (WAVNWA).
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Consul General Nguyen Thanh Ha said the festival aims to promote Vietnamese cultural values to international friends while serving as a bridge to enhance trade links between Vietnam and Western Australia.
In his welcome remarks, Perth Lord Mayor Bruce Reynolds noted that the Vietnamese community is an important part of the city’s multicultural fabric, contributing significantly to its economic, cultural and social life.
He affirmed that the city authorities fully support similar events, which foster cultural exchange among communities.
Representing the organising committee, Hannah Vu, AVTN President, said the Vietnamese community in Perth had spent months preparing for the festival with the hope that it would not only be a celebration but also a symbol of unity and a place where overseas Vietnamese can relive memories of their homeland and strengthen new bonds between the two nations.
A highlight of the programme was the show of an ao dai collection by designer La Pham. The garments, crafted from Vietnamese silk, hemp, fabrics and ethnic brocade, were designed to honour the traditional culture within a contemporary setting.
The festival also featured a “Tet (Lunar New year) village”, recreating the ambience of home with Vietnamese food stalls and displays of regional specialities.
Booths offering study-abroad consultations, import-export services, and other Vietnamese and Australian business support quickly became popular stops for young people and local enterprises. Nguyen Trang Ngoc Minh Thu, the founder of Global Trade Connection, said many Australian visitors expressed interest in potential cooperation in cuisine, trade and tourism.
She noted that the Vietnamese community in Western Australia is entering a new phase of development, with a growing number of capable young entrepreneurs, an important foundation for strengthening future Vietnam-Australia trade links./.