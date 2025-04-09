Vietnamese, Spanish PMs co-chair joint press conference following Hanoi talks

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez co-chair a joint press conference in Hanoi on April 9. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez co-chaired a joint press conference in Hanoi on April 9 to announce the outcomes of their just-ended talks.



Emphasising the significance of the visit, PM Chinh stated that he and his Spanish counterpart had a substantial, sincere, open, and trustworthy discussion during which they exchanged in-depth views on cooperation issues in various fields, both bilaterally and multilaterally.



Delighted to see that the bilateral relationship is developing positively in all areas, the two leaders reached an agreement on the directions to promote it in the coming time, with focus on six specific measures aimed at elevating it to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at an appropriate time, for the benefit of the two countries' people, as well as for peace, cooperation, and development in each region and the world. In this regard, they agreed to further enhance high-level and all-level delegation exchanges through various channels, including the Party, State, Government, and National Assembly channels; effectively implement the bilateral cooperation mechanisms and agreements signed during this visit; continue to effectively carry out the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to create breakthroughs in bilateral trade cooperation; and hold the first meeting of the Joint Committee on Economic, Trade, and Investment Cooperation in 2025.



The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in defence and security, building on existing agreements. They committed to expanding collaboration in education and training, science and technology, innovation, agriculture, and fisheries, while promoting culture, art, and sports exchanges, thus strengthening people-to-people ties.



They pledged to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Spain and the Spanish community in Vietnam to live and work and make meaningful contributions to the socio-economic development of their respective host countries and to the friendship between Vietnam and Spain.



Vietnam and Spain will continue close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations, particularly at the United Nations and the ASEAN-EU framework. Both sides will jointly implement initiatives that promote multilateralism, free trade, and climate action, contributing to regional and global peace, stability, and development.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the press conference in Hanoi on April 9. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh said that at the talks, Vietnam encouraged Spain to act as a bridge in strengthening Vietnam’s ties with the European Union and Latin American countries. In return, Vietnam is ready to serve as a gateway to deepen Spain–ASEAN relations, he stated.



Regarding the East Sea issue, the leaders reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, security, and freedom of navigation and overflight, as well as the settlement of disputes through peaceful means and in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). PM Pedro Sánchez expressed his sincere gratitude to PM Chinh and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders for their warm welcome. Pedro Sánchez noted that this is the first official visit to Vietnam by a Spanish PM, marking the beginning of high-level activities and a new phase of cooperation between the two nations.



The Spanish leader praised Vietnam’s growing role and position in the region and on the international stage, as well as its foreign policy and national development strategy. He said Spain supports and wishes to cooperate with dynamic economies like Vietnam.



He expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s achievements after 50 years of national reunification, and his confidence that Vietnam will become a high-income developed country by 2045.



Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez speaks at the press conference in Hanoi on April 9. (Photo: VNA)

The Spanish PM stated that his visit to Vietnam aims to strengthen the bilateral ties, focusing on the three key areas of deepening the political relations towards elevating the ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the coming time, bolstering economic cooperation with the signing of several documents to facilitate businesses’ access to each other's markets, and promoting a global approach for common interests amidst trade tensions across the globe.



PM Pedro Sánchez expressed his belief that the 4th P4G Summit in Vietnam in 2025 and the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD) in Spain will be successful, contributing to global sustainable development. He thanked the people of Vietnam for their hospitality and showed his hope to welcome PM Chinh to Spain in the near future.



Earlier, the leaders witnessed the exchange of several cooperation documents between Vietnam and Spain, including an MoU on cooperation and political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation of Spain; one on cooperation between the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam and the Diplomatic School of Spain; one on cultural and sports cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Sports of Spain; an another on cooperation in food safety, veterinary medicine, plant protection, and fisheries between Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food; and a framework protocol on financial cooperation between the governments of Vietnam and Spain./.