Vietnamese space introduced at Buenos Aires Int'l Book Fair

Readers with a publication of the Vietnam News Agency at the fair (Photo: VNA)





Opened on April 30, the initiative is a joint effort between the Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina, the Acercando Ediciones Publishing House and the Argentinean Book Association to mark the 49th of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day of Vietnam, the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory and the 134th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (May 19).

More than 40 book titles, newspapers and magazines about Vietnam in Spanish language, covering a wide range of topics such as President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, the resistance wars against foreign invaders and the struggle for national sovereignty. Especially, some books by Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong are also on display.



Covering 45,000 sq.m, the Buenos Aires International Book Fair is the most popular book fair in the Spanish-speaking world annually held since 1975. The three-week event is expected to welcome more than a million readers and more than 12,000 book professionals.

Organised by Fundación El Libro, a non-profit organisation whose mission is to promote books and reading habits, the event runs until May 25./.