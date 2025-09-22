Vietnamese singer wins Intervision 2025 in Russia

Pop star Duc Phuc performs at Intervision 2025 in Russia. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese pop star Duc Phuc has made history by winning the top prize at Intervision 2025, marking the international music contest’s comeback after three decades.

Performing before 11,000 spectators at Moscow’s Live Arena, Duc Phuc captivated the audiences with his powerful rendition of “Phu Dong Thien Vuong”. The song, rich in historical themes and traditional folk elements, showcased his vocal strength and stage presence. His performance, featuring the striking image of the legendary Saint Giong, brought the hall to a standstill before erupting in thunderous applause.

The 2025 edition of Intervision brought together 23 artists from 23 countries. Duc Phuc outperformed all competitors, scoring 422 points, 49 points higher than the runner-up. The victory earned him a crystal trophy and a prize of 30 million RUB ( nearly 360,000 USD).

During the show, the Vietnamese singer charmed the audiences with his friendly gestures, from gifting traditional conical hats to speaking in Russian about local ice cream. These small touches drew loud applause and made him one of the most talked-about contestants of the night.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a welcome message, said that “culture and music know no borders,” and praised the contest for promoting unity, tradition, and cultural diversity. One of Russia’s most popular singers, Yaroslav Dronov, known as Shaman, even withdrew from the scoring, saying Russia had already “won” by hosting so many international friends.

Duc Phuc at the press conference after his win at Intervision 2025. (Photo: VNA)

At a press conference after his win, Duc Phuc said he wanted to share the moment first with his family and friends, and promised to donate part of his prize money to charity while using the rest for new music projects. He also expressed gratitude for the warm support from the Russian audiences.

A surprise announcement closed the night: Saudi Arabia will host Intervision 2026, reviving the competition as an annual event.

Often described as the “Eurovision of Eurasia,” Intervision was first held in the 1970s but had been suspended for 30 years. Its spectacular return in 2025 gave Vietnam a moment of pride, with Duc Phuc shining as the voice that carried the country to the top. Vietnamese musician Trong Dai is a member of the jury this year./.