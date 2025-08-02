Vietnamese, Singaporean businesses boost digital connectivity

A view of the Vietnam – Singapore Sustainable Trade and Innovation Forum (STIF Vietnam - Singapore) at the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) headquarters on August 1, 2025. Photo: VNA

The Vietnam – Singapore Sustainable Trade and Innovation Forum (STIF Vietnam - Singapore) took place on August 1 at the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) headquarters, marking a new step in digital economic and green transition between the two countries.



The event was co-hosted by the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, HUBA, SMF, Arobid, and Ecohub, with its highlight being the launch of the first Vietnam–Singapore B2B (business-to-business) e-commerce platform at Vietnamsgp.arobid.com.



Developed by Arobid and Ecohub, the platform integrates AI, big data, 3D virtual exhibitions, and market behaviour analytics to help businesses of the two countries connect, sign contracts, and showcase products digitally.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Tran Phuoc Anh emphasised that in today’s global economy, regional trade connectivity is not a choice but a necessity. He shared Vietnam’s breakthrough development vision, anchored in four key national resolutions.



With the newly-launched platform, Vietnamese and Singaporean businesses can streamline cross-border transactions, leverage smart data, and promote trade that is faster, smarter, greener, and more equitable, the diplomat said, affirming that the embassy is committed to supporting these efforts and fostering connections among governments, businesses, innovators, and investors.



Addressing the forum, SMF Chairman Lennon Tan said the Vietnamese and Singaporean economies complement each other. He noted that the B2B e-commerce platform offers many advantages, including open trade and labour access; multi-currency payments; smart connectivity; integrated logistics, and dispute prevention.



He highlighted that the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), with negotiations expected to conclude in 2025, will ensure seamless data flows, payment systems, and digital services, and that the Vietnam–Singapore B2B platform aligns closely with this vision.



Delegates shared insights on Vietnam–Singapore trade prospects amid global and regional uncertainties, green transition, and digitalisation.



Vietnamese Trade Counselor in Singapore Cao Xuan Thang advised Vietnamese businesses to pay close attention to cultural factors, local regulations, and thoroughly understand their Singaporean partners, especially when entering major deals, which should be carefully reviewed with expert advice.



Lennon Tan emphasised the government’s role in supporting green transition by helping companies assess and certify their green practices, forming a basis for gradually upgrading their green credentials. He added that governments can also promote this shift by giving special consideration to green-oriented businesses in public procurement processes.



Ambassador Anh called the launch of the first platform a strategic step, saying he hopes this effort will help boost bilateral trade to 30 billion USD by 2028, expand market access for Vietnamese products via Singapore, and to elevate the global profile of Vietnamese exporters.



Phung Thi Ai Van, founder of Ecohub.arobid.com, said Singapore was chosen to launch the platform as it is a leading "green hub" in the region and a gateway to global markets. The platform will not only facilitate trade but also allow Singaporean businesses to support Vietnamese firms in green transition by offering access to relevant services from Singaporean partners.



As part of the event, Arobid Technology JSC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with High West Capital Partners to implement a financial package supporting Vietnamese firms in smart exports to the US. Arobid also inked a cooperation agreement with CRIF D&B Vietnam to support businesses in green transition and achieving global ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) certification./.