Vietnamese scientists in Sweden wish to further contribute to homeland
The hybrid meeting was held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Sweden.
In his remarks, Ambassador Tran Van Tuan stressed the important role of overseas Vietnamese experts, scientists and postgraduates in national development, and called on those in Sweden to help Vietnamese representative agencies attract Swedish investors to Vietnam, especially in green transition, digital transformation, energy transition, and innovation.
He also suggested the establishment of an association gathering Vietnamese experts and scientists in the European country, which received support from the participants.
The participants expressed their willingness to work as a bridge between Swedish groups and enterprises and Vietnam in the field of science-technology.
Some suggested the embassy help with connecting them and agencies and organisations at home to roll out charity programmes in Vietnam./.