Vietnamese scientist named among world’s most influential ones

Associate Professor D.Sc. Nguyen Thi Mong Diep (Photo: khoahocphothong.vn)

Associate Professor D.Sc. Nguyen Thi Mong Diep, a senior lecturer at Quy Nhon University, has been listed among the world’s top 2% most influential scientists in 2025 by the US’s Stanford University.

The university has recently released its annual ranking of the world’s most influential scientists based on Scopus database indicators. This year’s list features 236,314 scientists in the top 2% globally. Vietnam has 205 honorees, up 25.8% compared with 2024, the country’s highest number to date.

In addition to being recognised internationally, Diep was also selected as one of the top three candidates among 244 applicants who met the criteria for the title of professor in France in 2025. Remarkably, she qualified for all three positions she applied for, across the fields of Physiology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, and Organismal Biology.

France, known for its rigorous higher-education and research standards, requires professor candidates to satisfy a wide range of demanding criteria. Applicants must hold the Doctor of Science degree (Habilitation à diriger des recherches – HDR), lead research projects, maintain a strong record of high-quality international publications, publish monographs, and demonstrate extensive teaching and PhD supervision experience.

Diep’s achievements represent not only personal success but also a testament to the growing scientific capabilities of Vietnam’s academic community. Her inclusion in the global top 2% list and her qualification for professorship in France underscore the rising international standing of Vietnamese researchers and the steady improvement of research quality at Vietnamese universities.

Diep currently serves as Director of the Master’s Programme in Experimental Biology at Quy Nhon University./.