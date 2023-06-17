Vietnamese, Russian power companies sign MoU at SPIEF 2023

Russia’s Rosseti power grid company and the National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT), a subordinate company of the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) Group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resume their long-term strategic cooperation which has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia.

The two companies agreed to develop joint projects based on the capability of each side and the advancements of Rosseti. They will also collaborate in technology exchange, digital transformation, personnel training, and occupational safety. Additionally, Rosseti will assist EVNNPT in developing primary power transmission lines and transnational high-voltage power connections in the region using advanced technologies.

EVNNPT Deputy General Director Vu Tran Nguyen said according to the government's plan, Vietnam needs new investments worth 15 billion USD to build and modernise over 36,000km of power transmission lines and put into operation more than 169,000 transformer stations by 2030. To such end, EVNNPT needs to cooperate with global partners, including Rosseti, in various advanced fields.

On this occasion, the EVNNPT delegation also visited the Training Centre of the Northwest Power Grid and the remotely controlled 330 kV Volkhov-Severnaya substation, which is part of the St. Petersburg Energy Belt./.