Vietnamese, Russian PMs hold talks, agree on major orientations for bilateral ties

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin held talks in Hanoi on January 14, agreeing to increase dialogue and enhance political trust to foster the countries' comprehensive cooperation.

Hailing the significance of his guest's official visit, which marks the start of the year celebrating the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, Chinh expressed his belief that it will create strong momentum for further strengthening the Vietnam - Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the coming years.

Mishustin said that his visit offers an important opportunity for the two governments to review the agreements reached by high-ranking leaders of both countries, and to implement specific tasks aimed at developing bilateral cooperation effectively and substantively in the time to come.

The two leaders informed each other of the political and socio-economic situations in their respective countries, reviewed achievements in bilateral cooperation, and engaged in extensive discussion on the current status and prospects as well as directions for further promoting all-round cooperation between their countries.

Mishustin expressed his impression with the socio-economic development achievements that Vietnam has gained in recent years, which have significantly helped to improve the quality of its people's life and enhance its standing and reputation both regionally and internationally.

He reaffirmed Russia's commitment to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, emphasising that Russia considers Vietnam a leading partner in Southeast Asia, and wants to further boost the effectiveness of mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas that match the two countries' potential and strengths.

Congratulating Russia on its socio-economic development attainments, Chinh underlined Vietnam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, adding that it always views the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia as one of its top priorities, and hopes to work with the latter to ensure security, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Both sides agreed to increase dialogue, strengthen political trust, and promote delegation exchanges at all levels and through various channels to create a cornerstone for the comprehensive development of bilateral ties, particularly in economy, trade, investment, energy - oil and gas, education - training, culture, tourism, science - technology, and locality-to-locality collaboration.

Noting that there remains ample room for trade cooperation, they stressed the need for breakthrough solutions to raise bilateral trade, including effectively utilising the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), of which Russia is a member, and continuing to explore ways to open their markets for each other's goods such as agricultural products and pharmaceuticals.

The two PMs emphasised the importance of the Vietnam - Russia Intergovernment Committee. They also highlighted the crucial role of cooperation in science and technology, expressing their hope for continued collaboration in the construction of a nuclear science and technology research centre in Vietnam.

Mishustin noted that Russia is working with many countries in the development of nuclear energy, and willing to participate in building Vietnam's nuclear power industry. He also suggested reinfocing connections in areas such as health care, labour, and pharmaceuticals.

Both sides highlighted their desire to deepen cooperation in humanistic matters and recognised the importance of collaboration in education and training. They agreed to boost the teaching of Vietnamese and Russian languages in each other's countries while promoting cooperation through the Vietnam - Russia Consortium of Technical Universities.

Russia will continue to provide scholarships to help Vietnam train human resources in science, technology, and the arts, the Russian PM stated.

The leaders agreed to step up people-to-people exchanges and locality-to-locality ties. Regular cultural exchange activities and artistic performances will be held, especially in celebration of the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, to enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples.

They also discussed measures to strengthen tourism links, noting that the resumption of regular direct flights and charter flights between the two countries has contributed to an increase in tourist exchanges.

Additionally, both sides agreed to promote cooperation in transport connectivity, including maritime, railway, and urban transport.

As for outstanding problems, the two PMs assigned relevant ministries and agencies to discuss, consider, and propose solutions to solve them in a manner that ensures harmonious interests of both sides.

At the talks, the leaders also touched upon some international and regional issues of mutual concern, along with cooperation at international forums. They affirmed that their countries will maintain close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums.

Chinh proposed Russia back efforts to ensure security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, and to address disputes by peaceful means based on international law and the United Nations Charter, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He also showed his hope that the Russian leaders and Government will continue to create favourable conditions and ensure the safety for the Vietnamese community and their property there. In return, he affirmed, the Vietnamese Government will always care for Russian citizens living and studying in Vietnam.

Following the talks, the two PMs signed a joint communiqué on the results of the official visit, and witnessed the signing of several cooperation documents in areas such as science, information - communications, and culture.

Earlier, PM Mishustin paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son street of Hanoi./.