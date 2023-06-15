Vietnamese, Russian parties seek stronger cooperation

A delegation from the Party Committee of the Central Agencies' Bloc, led by its Secretary Nguyen Van The, worked with leaders of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) and the ruling United Russia (UR) Party on June 13 as part of their working trip to Russia.



At the working session with KRPF Vice Chairman Leonid Kalashnikov, The affirmed Vietnam’s wish to deepen the relationship between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the KPRF, helping to strengthen and develop the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.



He proposed the two Parties increase the exchange of delegations and meetings at all levels via flexible forms and step up people-to-people exchanges.



For his part, Kalashnikov, who is also Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, agreed with The’s proposals.



Stressing increasingly growing and effective cooperation through the Party channel between Vietnam and Russia, the official said that the KPRF always treasures its cooperation with the CPV.



Working with the Vietnamese delegation, Andrey Klimov, member of the Presidium of the UR's General Council and Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, affirmed that Vietnam is one of the most important partners in Russia’s foreign policy in Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific.



The UR will actively work with Vietnam to effectively carry out specific cooperation activities, he said.



The underscored that the Vietnam-Russia relations have been developing fruitfully and raised to a new height, which was demonstrated by the official visit to Vietnam last month by UR Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev.



He suggested the two sides further promote their ties through the Party channel and create favourable conditions to foster bilateral commercial, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations.



Klimov noted that the promotion of humane cooperation between the Vietnamese and Russian people, specifically increasing meetings between youth’s and women's organisations, is an important area of the party cooperation. The UR will have a specific plan for this programme that needs Vietnam's support, he added./.