Runners participate in the Danang International Marathon 2024. (Photo: VNA)



In the men's 42km marathon, the top spot belonged to athlete Kiptoo Edwin from Kenya, clocking in 2 hours 37 minutes and 6 seconds, followed by Vietnamese athletes Huynh Anh Khoi (2:37:13) and Nguyen Dac Hung (2:43:51) in second and third place, respectively.



In the women's category, Pham Thi Binh, who previously won a gold medal at the 27th SEA Games, claimed victory with a time of 3 hours 10 minutes and 32 seconds. The second and third places went to other Vietnamese athletes Nguyen Thi Thanh Phuc (3:17:00) and Nguyen Thi Ngot (3:26:46).



In the men's 21km half marathon, Manimaran Sanjay from Malaysia took the top place with a time of 1 hour 13 minutes and 28 seconds, while in the women's category, Thai Thi Kim Ngan of Vietnam finished first with a time of 1 hour 30 minutes and 47 seconds.



The men's 10km race saw Hirrle Simon from Germany claiming the first position with a time of 36 minutes and 10 seconds, while Vietnamese runner Nguyen Khanh Ly took the top spot in the women's category with a time of 41 minutes and 15 seconds.



In the 5km race, both the men's and women's first places were secured by Vietnamese athletes, with Hap Tien Canh finishing in 18 minutes and 38 seconds and Bui Thi Ngan in 19 minutes and 5 seconds.



The tournament was jointly organised by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports and Pulse Active Company from March 22 to 24./.