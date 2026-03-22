Vietnamese runners shine at Da Nang International Marathon 2026

Vietnamese marathoner Vu Khanh Linh finishes first in the women's full marathon division of the Da Nang International Marathon 2026. Photo: Da Nang International Marathon Race

Competitors raced across three distances – the full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km), and 5km – along scenic coastal routes in Da Nang, widely known for its picturesque beaches and vibrant urban landscape.

After intense and competitive races, participants completed their events with a series of impressive results, including notable achievements by Vietnamese runners.

In the men’s 42km marathon, Moral Edsel of the Philippines claimed first place with a time of 2:30:43. Japan’s Tezuka Tomoki finished second in 2:36:19, followed by Melliza Cronie third in 2:38:51.

Vietnam secured a major victory in the women’s 42km category, where Vu Khanh Linh took first place with an impressive time of 3:01:20. Japan’s Yukiko Nomoto came second (3:03:00), while Simakova Aleksandra placed third (3:07:37).

In the men’s half marathon (21km), Japanese runners dominated the podium, with Yamasaki Takemaru winning in 1:12:10, followed closely by Rinku Hirai (1:12:25) and Yuta Masuda (1:13:00).

Vietnamese runners continued to impress spectators in the women’s 21km race, where Trieu Thi Binh clinched the title with a time of 1:22:56. Singapore’s Goh Shing Ling finished second (1:23:33), while Doan Thi Oanh secured third place (1:24:39).

In the 5km category, Nguyen Chi Kien won the men’s race in 15:31, narrowly ahead of Kim Eunseop (15:32), with Ong Marcus finishing third (16:34).

Vietnam also topped the women’s 5km event, as Ly Mui Sau took first place with a time of 18:37. Karpova Anna came second (18:52), followed by Orlova Anastasiia (19:11).

Awards were presented to top finishers across all categories. First launched in 2013, the annual marathon is co-organised by the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Pulse Active. The event continues to affirm its appeal as a major international sporting fixture while promoting Da Nang as a dynamic and welcoming destination to global visitors./.