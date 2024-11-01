Vietnamese, Qatari PMs agree to lift bilateral relations to new height soon

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (left) and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at their talks in Doha on October 31. (Photo: VNA)



Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held talks in Doha on October 31, in which they agreed that the bilateral relations will be elevated to a new height in the near future.



At the talks following the official welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese leader, the Qatari PM said the guest’s official visit is an important milestone, creating momentum for the two countries’ friendship and multifaceted cooperation to enter a new period of more intensive and extensive development.



For his part, PM Chinh hailed Qatar’s vision, mindset, and methods for national governance and development, voicing his hope for promoting the two countries’ cooperation more strongly in the time ahead for the sake of their people.



Affirming the importance they attach to the roles and positions of each country in each region, the two PMs noted with satisfaction the progress in the bilateral relations for the last more than 30 years, but also pointed out that economic and trade ties have yet to match the sound political relationship as well as each nation’s potential and competitive edges.



They shared the view that the Vietnam - Qatar relations have entered a new period of more profundity and comprehensiveness. To meet the two countries’ demand and leverage cooperation potential, the PMs agreed to soon elevate the bilateral relations to a new height. To that end, mutual visits at all levels, especially high level ones, will continue to be held.



On this occasion, PM Chinh conveyed Party General Secretary To Lam and State President Luong Cuong’s invitations to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man’s invitation to Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdulla Al-Ghanim to visit Vietnam. The Qatari PM thanked for the invitations and noted that the Emir will pay a visit to the Southeast Asian country in the near future. PM Chinh also invited PM Sheikh Mohammed to visit Vietnam. The Qatari PM thanked and accepted the invitation with pleasure.



At the talks, the two sides were unanimous that that economic, trade, and investment cooperation forms an important pillar of the two countries’ relations. They concurred in coordinating with each other to diversify and create conditions for their strong commodities such as farm produce, aquatic products, footwear, and apparel of Vietnam, and energy and chemicals of Qatar to access each other’s markets.



PM Chinh suggested Qatar assist Vietnam to develop the Halal industry, especially through sharing experience, transferring technology, and investing in processing and manufacturing, thereby helping guarantee food security for the Middle Eastern country and raise bilateral trade turnover. He also recommended considering the promotion of negotiations on a bilateral free trade agreement between Vietnam and Qatar, and another between Vietnam the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in the coming time.



The two sides affirmed that Vietnam and Qatar still have a lot of potential for investment cooperation. They agreed to closely coordinate and seek investment opportunities in areas of mutual interest.



PM Chinh emphasised that Vietnam hopes Qatari investment funds will further increase investment in Vietnam in the fields of strategic infrastructure, energy, seaports, agricultural and aquatic product production and processing, among others.



Vietnam is always committed to supporting and creating favourable conditions for Qatari investment funds and enterprises to invest and do business conveniently, effectively and sustainably in Vietnam.



The two leaders agreed that security and defence, including cybersecurity, should become a pillar in the key areas of bilateral cooperation in the coming time, helping to maintain the independence and sovereignty of each country and ensuring peace and stability in the region and the world.



The two PMs also emphasised that information technology, digital transformation, green transition, sustainable development, and climate change response are all important areas in which the two countries need to expand cooperation in the future.



They also emphasised the importance of people-to-people exchanges through enhancing cooperation in culture, tourism, and education, thereby strengthening friendship and solidarity, and facilitating the expansion of cooperation in other areas.



The Qatari PM agreed with his Vietnamese counterpart's proposal to increase scholarships for more Vietnamese students to study and research in Qatar, and facilitate the employment of Vietnamese labourers, especially highly skilled workers, to work in Qatar.



PM Chinh asked Qatar to support the Vietnamese community in Qatar. The two sides will consider negotiating a visa exemption agreement for ordinary passport holders to facilitate travel between the two countries' people.



The two PMs discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern, agreeing to cooperate closely at regional and international multilateral mechanisms, such as the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The two sides also shared a common vision on resolving disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter.



PM Chinh said that Vietnam supports Qatar's mediation efforts in the Palestine issue and promotes the two-state solution; and wants to coordinate with Qatar in mediation activities, contributing to the common efforts to maintain peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Following the talks, the two PMs witnessed the signing of several cooperation agreements between ministries and agencies of both countries, including a protocol between the Governments of Qatar and Vietnam amending the agreement on air transport signed on March 8, 2009; and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in sports between the two Governments.



A MoU on cooperation in legal affairs between the Vietnamese and Qatari Ministries of Justice, and another on cooperation between the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam under the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diplomatic Institute of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also inked.



Earlier, two other deals on investment cooperation were signed between Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and between Vietnam’s T&T Group and Qatar’s JTA International Investment Holding./.