Vietnamese professor receives UK Royal Society of Chemistry’s noble prize
Thanh, currently working at the University College London (UCL), won the prize for her important contributions to research related to Plasmonic nanoparticles and their magnetism for biomedical applications.
Speaking at the awarding ceremony, she expressed her honour to have interdisciplinary research works with her collaborators recognised, saying that she is happy when her research can bring direct benefits in prolonging the life of cancer patients.
The Interdisciplinary Prizes are awarded for work at the interface between chemistry and other disciplines. The spirit of the prize is to recognise research involving both the broad and evolving subject of chemistry and another discipline./.