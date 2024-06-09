Vietnamese professor honoured with French order of merit

The Knight of the National Order of Merit of France has been bestowed upon Prof. Dr. Nguyen Vu Quoc Huy, Rector of the Hue University of Medicine and Pharmacy (HueUMP) under the Hue University in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, for his contributions to the bilateral relations.

This is one of France’s two highest orders conferred on French citizens as well as foreign nationals for their contributions, commitments and support.

At the award ceremony held on June 8, French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet lauded Huy's scientific research achievements and practical contributions to relations between the two countries, as well as between HueUMP and the Hue University, and universities and organisations in France, especially in medical and French language fields.

For his part, Huy expressed his pride to receive such noble order, saying it also acknowledges contributions by the Francophone community and the Francophone medical community in Hue and Vietnam at large over the past years, he said.

Over the past 30 years, he has contributed to accelerating the establishment of relations with many partners including universities, hospitals, regions and non-governmental organisations of France and the international Francophone community.

He has also played a role in promoting specialised French language courses and French-Vietnamese cultural exchanges, thereby creating opportunities for young doctors to study in France for at least one year./.