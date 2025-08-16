Vietnamese products draw attention at Hong Kong Food Expo

Visitors at the Vietnamese booth (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese products have captured significant attention at the 35th Hong Kong International Food Expo, which opened on August 14 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The Vietnamese Consulate General and Trade Office in Hong Kong is organising a joint pavilion featuring six companies who showcases signature Vietnamese food products such as rice, coffee, macadamia nuts, premium bird’s nest, dried seafood, and health-oriented dried garlic.

Vietnamese booths, featuring vibrant colours and images of signature products, display carefully selected items and offer on-site tastings to engage visitors and encourage business interactions.

Vu Thi Thuy, Deputy Consul General and Head of the Trade Office in Hong Kong, noted that Vietnam’s key exports to Hong Kong, food and foodstuff achieved an impressive 372.7 million USD revenue in 2024 and 212.9 million USD in the first six months of 2025, up 19.1% compared with the same period in 2024. She noted that the growing diversity, improved quality, and appealing presentation of Vietnamese products are attracting interest from both international and Hong Kong customers.

She described the expo as an excellent opportunity to introduce Vietnam’s dynamic food industry to international and regional markets, expressing optimism that Vietnamese products would gain greater presence in Hong Kong.

Dr Dao Van Don, Director of Japan Technology Development Company, said the firm is presenting KochiGold products, including black garlic, Ha Thu O (Polygonum multiflora), cordyceps, curcumin turmeric, and Tam That (Panax notoginseng), for the first time in Hong Kong. He highlighted the high quality of their black garlic, already well-received internationally, and noted the company hoped to attract new partners.

Similarly, Pham Thi Bich Phuong, Sales Director of SK Foods, explained that the company brought rice- and vegetable-based products such as straws, noodles, and pasta, emphasising safe, high-quality, eco-friendly offerings. Their rice straws, designed as a sustainable alternative to plastic, target markets where plastic straws are banned, including Hong Kong, Singapore, and Europe, with plans to expand into supermarkets, restaurants, and cafés.

The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency also introduces two leading tea companies with well-established domestic and international brands, which have attracted strong interest from visitors. This year’s food expo features a wide range of international delicacies, with numerous booths offering ready-to-eat items and tastings, drawing crowds eager to sample and purchase.

The Hong Kong International Food Expo is among the city’s most significant events in the food sector, serving as a meeting point for leading exporters and importers in Hong Kong, the region, and beyond.

Concurrently, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is hosting the Houseware Fair, Beauty & Wellness Expo, Food Expo, and International Tea Fair. Collectively, the five events feature 1,890 exhibitors from over 30 countries and territories and will run until August 18./.