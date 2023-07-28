At his meeting with Pope Francis, the President stressed that he treasures Pope Francis’ attention and sentiments to the Vietnamese people’s past struggle for national independence and the country at present, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.



He spoke highly of the noteworthy progress in relations between Vietnam and the Vatican through regular high-level meetings over the past years, and the effective implementation of the mechanism of Joint Working Group.



The President affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State consistently pursue a policy of respecting and ensuring the freedom of belief and religion, saying the country has constantly perfected its legal framework to facilitate the practice of religions, including Catholicism.



He highly appreciated positive contributions by the Catholic community in Vietnam to charitable activities, education, health care and vocation training, and noted his hope that they will continue playing a role in the process of national construction and development.



For his part, Pope Francis emphasised that President Thuong’s visit offered a chance for the two sides to exchange views on the situation of Catholics in Vietnam as well as the Vietnam-Vatican relations.



President Thuong highly valued guidelines and teachings of Pope Francis and the Vatican for the Catholic community in Vietnam, saying he hoped that Pope Francis will pay more attention to guiding Catholic dignitaries and followers in the Southeast Asian nation to further accompany the State and people, for national development and prosperity.



The President also stressed the Vatican’s role in global issues, maintaining peace, sustainable development, the environment and ensuring human rights.



Pope Francis affirmed that the Vatican hoped for stronger relations with Vietnam, and urged the Vietnam Catholic Church to continue fulfilling the vocation of “accompanying the nation” and to be “good Catholics and good citizens”, while encouraging Catholic dignitaries and followers to make more contributions to the development of the country and the church.



They shared the view that the conclusion of the Agreement on the Status of the Resident Papal Representative and the Office of the Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam is an important step in the context of positive development in the bilateral relations, and the result of discussions in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding, and cooperation.



Both noted their belief that the Resident Papal Representative will make more active contributions to the relations between the Vatican and the Catholic community in Vietnam, and well as the relationship between the Vatican and the country.



President Thuong pledged that Vietnam will create optimal conditions for the Resident Papal Representative to work in the country in line with its laws and regulations, and the agreement between the two sides.



The leader also expressed his hope that the Vietnam Catholic Church will grow further and contribute more to the process of national development.



Pope Francis stressed that the approval of the agreement was a model of mutual trust, and a foundation to further promote the relations between Vietnam and the Vatican in the time ahead./.