Vietnamese President leaves for state visits to Egypt, Angola

State President Luong Cuong and his spouse Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet leave Hanoi on August 3 morning for state visits to Egypt and Angola. Photo: VNA

The Vietnamese delegation included Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac; Politburo member, Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang; member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son; member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the President Office Le Khanh Hai; member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son; and member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lt. Gen. Le Quoc Hung.



The visits, made at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço and their spouses, are political and diplomatic events of special significance as they reflect the commitment to making breakthroughs, elevating relations, reinforcing political trust, and further intensifying the traditional friendship, thereby creating momentum and heralding a new phase of Vietnam’s cooperation, especially in economy and trade, with Egypt, Angola, as well as other African countries.



Egypt and Angola hold important roles and positions, and are also leading economies in Africa. Egypt, with a crucial geostrategic position, is one of the most influential countries in the Middle East, Africa and the Arab world, and home to the headquarters of the Arab League. Meanwhile, Angola is currently Chair of the 54-member African Union, an important force at the United Nations and multilateral forums.



President Cuong’s visits are occasions to affirm the faithful ties built up during the countries’ struggles for national liberation. They are also chances for Vietnam, Egypt, and Angola to discuss directions and measures for promoting relations to new heights in a more substantive, effective, and sustainable manner, meeting development and international integration demand of each country in the new context./.