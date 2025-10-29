Making news
Vietnamese President leaves for APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in RoK
State President Luong Cuong and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on October 29 morning for the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week in Gyeongju city and bilateral activities in the Republic of Korea (RoK).
Their trip, from October 29 to November 1, is made at the invitation of RoK President Lee Jae Myung.
The delegation accompanying the President includes Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy, and Chairman of the An Giang provincial People's Committee Ho Van Mung, among others.
Vietnam officially became a member of APEC at the 10th APEC Ministerial Meeting, held on November 15, 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This marked an important milestone in the implementation of Vietnam's foreign policy of openness, diversification and multilateralism of external relations, and economic integration into the world. Over the 27 years of its participation in APEC, Vietnam has made a significant impact on the forum’s cooperation and always been assessed as a member with positive, responsible, and effective contributions towards realising the goals and cooperation vision as well as enhancing the role of the forum.
President Cuong and the Vietnamese delegation’s presence at the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week helps demonstrate the country's strong commitment to the process of economic cooperation and integration in the Asia-Pacific region. It also reaffirms Vietnam's role as an increasingly active, responsible, and proactive member in shaping the regional cooperation structure, ahead of its hosting of APEC in 2027.
Given that the RoK is one of Vietnam’s leading economic partners and amid the strong development of Vietnam – RoK relations, the visit also provides an opportunity for the two sides to strengthen their political foundation, effectively implement high-level agreements, and make bilateral cooperation more substantive and result-oriented, thus contributing to each country’s development goals./.