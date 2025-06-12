Vietnamese President holds talks with Lithuanian counterpart

State President Luong Cuong (L) and his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong held talks with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda in Hanoi on June 12 morning, during which he affirmed Vietnam always values and wishes to strengthen cooperation with Lithuania – its important traditional partner in Europe.



Welcoming President Nauseda, his spouse, and the high-level delegation of Lithuania, President Cuong emphasised that this historic official visit, the first by a Lithuanian head of state since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, marks a significant milestone and opens up new opportunities for cooperation, especially in areas where both sides have strengths and needs.



The trip serves as a foundation for a breakthrough in bilateral ties, contributing to deepening the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Lithuania in a more substantive and effective manner, he said.



The President also affirmed the Party, State, and people of Vietnam deeply appreciate the valuable support and assistance given by the Lithuanian people during the country’s past struggle for national liberation, as well as in its ongoing efforts in national construction and development. He stressed that these are sincere sentiments and invaluable assets, forming a solid foundation for the two countries to continuously strengthen and expand collaboration across all areas.



President Nauseda expressed his pleasure at visiting Vietnam for the first time and his admiration for Vietnam’s impressive achievements in its Doi Moi (Renewal) process to become one of the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia and globally. He affirmed that Vietnam is Lithuania’s leading partner in the Southeast Asian region and expressed his desire to further develop the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, especially in areas where both sides possess significant strengths and untapped potential.



The two leaders shared updates on the situation in their respective countries and held in-depth discussions on major directions and concrete measures to enhance collaboration and elevate bilateral relations in the time ahead.



In terms of political and diplomatic ties, both sides agreed to continue strengthening contacts and exchanges at all levels, especially high-level visits, across all channels so as to further consolidate mutual political trust and understanding, and lay a solid foundation for expanding bilateral cooperation in all fields.



Regarding economic, trade, and investment ties, the two heads of state affirmed that this is a key pillar of the bilateral relationship, but agreed that there remains significant potential to increase bilateral trade turnover and expand collaboration mechanisms such as the acceleration of the establishment of an Intergovernmental Committee on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation.



They stressed the need to effectively implement the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to facilitate greater market access for goods from both countries, not only into each other's market but also into the broader EU and ASEAN markets.



The leaders agreed to accelerate discussions toward the signing of specific cooperation documents, including a double taxation avoidance agreement, to eliminate barriers and promote smooth trade and investment relations.

The two leaders affirmed that both nations possess high-quality agricultural products that can complement each other, while suggesting cooperation in farm produce processing to ensure sustainable development and food security.

They agreed to step up experience sharing and enhance collaboration in science – technology, particularly advanced technology, digital technology, IT, fintech, AI, green transition, and renewable energy, describing them as critical to each country's development, with significant promise for cooperation in.

Both sides reached consensus on promoting defence – security cooperation in accordance with international law and the two countries' respective policies and legislation, especially in crime prevention and information security and safety, to contribute to common peace and security.

President Cuong extended an invitation to President Nauseda to attend the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, scheduled to take place in Hanoi in October.

Additionally, they agreed to increase people-to-people exchanges to foster bonds and enhance mutual understanding while strongly boosting locality-to-locality cooperation through trade, investment, and tourism promotion activities.

Hailing Lithuania’s early ratification of the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), the Vietnamese State leader urged the country to advocate the remaining EU members' ratification this pact, and support the European Commission (EC)'s removal of the “yellow card” on IUU fishing for Vietnam's seafood exports at the earliest opportunity.

The two leaders were unanimous to continue close coordination, share experiences, and support each other at multilateral forums, particularly the UN and within the ASEAN – EU cooperation framework, contributing to the settlement of regional and global issues.

Vietnam supports Lithuania's early participation in the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) to expand cooperation with ASEAN and ASEAN member countries. Meanwhile, Lithuania supports Vietnam in strengthening cooperation with the EU to elevate Vietnam – EU relations to a new height, pledging close cooperation with Vietnam both bilaterally and through the EU framework.

President Cuong took the occasion to thank and ask Lithuanian authorities at all levels to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community there, helping them integrate more deeply into local society and actively contribute to Lithuania's development as well as the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Touching on regional and international issues of mutual concerns, the Vietnamese leader called on Lithuania to continue supporting ASEAN and Vietnam's stance on the East Sea issue – resolving disputes by peaceful measures based on international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), helping maintain peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the region and worldwide, for cooperation and common prosperity.

The Lithuanian President cordially invited President Cuong to visit Lithuania at an appropriate point in time. President Cuong thanked his guest and gladly accepted the invitation, with the specific timing of the visit to be agreed upon through the diplomatic channel.

Concluding the talks, the two Presidents witnessed the signing of several cooperation documents between the two countries across the areas of energy, science – technology, agriculture, and finance./.