Vietnamese powerlifter wins World Cup golds in Thailand

This is the third stage of the World Cup series and will last until May 11.



Vietnam sent six best athletes Nguyen Binh An, Dang Thi Linh Phuong, Chau Hoang Tuyet Loan, Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Huynh Ngoc Phung and Le Van Cong to the tournament.



Former world and Paralympic champion Cong faced no difficulties in winning the men's 49kg on the first day of the competition on May 8.



His lift of 168kg brought him the first gold. Parmjeet Kumar of India was second with a lift of 162kg which was also his only successful attempt. Enmanuel Gonzalez Rodriguez of Cuba came third, lifting 155kg.



Cong's total result of 496kg from three lifts also pushed him to the top podium again. He was followed by Rodriguez and Jhonny Andres Morales Gonzalez from Colombia.



With two golds, the Vietnamese team shares third place with four other teams in the medal tally. Thailand are top with three golds and Kazakhstan second with two golds and four bronze medals.



Other Vietnamese lifting will compete later in the tournament.



This year, nearly 160 athletes from 33 countries and territories are competing in Pattaya. It is one of events that give points to participants for their Paris Paralympic 2024 campaign.



After Thailand, there are two stages left in Mexico later this month and Georgia in June./.