Vietnamese, Portuguese foreign ministers hold talks in Hanoi

The talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel in Hanoi on February 27. Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung held talks with Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel in Hanoi on February 27 during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.

Welcoming Rangel, Trung noted that this is the first visit to Vietnam by a minister from a European Union (EU) member state following the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the recent trip by President of the European Council Antonio Costa.

The visit demonstrates Portugal’s determination, as well as that of the EU, to further strengthen multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam, he said, welcoming Portugal’s official inauguration of its embassy in Hanoi.

The Vietnamese minister briefed his guest on the major outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress, including key development orientations and new directions in Vietnam’s foreign policy.

To deepen bilateral ties, Trung proposed increasing delegation exchanges at all levels and between the two countries' parties, states, parliaments, and peoples while maximising cooperation potential.

He suggested establishing channels and mechanisms to guide and support businesses of both countries in connectivity, investment and cooperation in areas matching each side’s strengths and needs. He also called on Portugal to actively encourage the remaining EU member states to soon ratify the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

For his part, Rangel congratulated Vietnam on the success of its 14th National Party Congress and expressed his admiration for the country’s socio-economic achievements and rising international standing.

Underlining the centuries-old historical ties between the two nations, he affirmed that Portugal regards Vietnam as an important partner in Southeast Asia, and wishes to further enhance multifaceted cooperation.

The opening of Portugal’s embassy in Hanoi, he said, is vivid proof of the robust development of relations 50 years since diplomatic ties were set up.

Noting significant untapped potential, particularly in trade and investment, Rangel said Portuguese enterprises are keen to increase their presence in Vietnam in sectors such as renewable energy, culture and sports.

The two ministers agreed to work closely to promote Portugal’s relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Vietnam's ties with the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP), as well as ASEAN – EU links.

They concurred in making economic, trade and investment cooperation a key pillar of bilateral relations while stepping up collaboration in maritime economy, renewable energy, education and training, start-ups, innovation and locality-to-locality connectivity.

They agreed to effectively implement the existing cooperation mechanism and agreements while promoting the negotiation and signing of deals on visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders, judicial cooperation, and partnerships between the chambers of commerce and industry.

The officials also discussed international issues of mutual concern, stressing the importance of respect for international law and multilateralism in addressing traditional and non-traditional challenges./.