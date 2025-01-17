Vietnamese, Polish PMs hold talks, discussing measures to elevate bilateral relations

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk at the joint press conference in Warsaw on January 16. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh proposed six major groups of measures to elevate relations between Vietnam and Poland during the talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Warsaw on January 16.

First, the Vietnamese PM underlined the need to strengthen political trust as a foundation for upgrading the bilateral ties to a Strategic partnership. This includes increasing exchanges at all levels, especially the high level via Party, State, Government, Parliament, and people-to-people channels.

Second, it is necessary to transform economic collaboration into a key pillar of the bilateral relations, aiming to achieve bilateral trade turnover of 5 billion USD. Emphasis should be placed on enhancing both soft and hard connectivity between the two economies, he stated. Third, the two sides should expand cooperation in security and defence, particularly in combating transnational crimes and ensuring cybersecurity.

Fourth, Vietnam and Poland should effectively implement the agreement on higher education cooperation signed during this visit, while advancing labour cooperation, with a focus on training workforces for digital transformation, green transition, circular economy, and semiconductor chip manufacturing.

Fifth, the two countries should enhance people-to-people exchanges and jointly organise activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025, PM Chinh suggested, announcing Vietnam’s decision to grant visa exemptions to Polish citizens in 2025.

Sixth, the two sides should strengthen coordination and mutual support in multilateral forums such as the United Nations and the ASEAN - EU framework, the Vietnamese leader proposed, affirming Vietnam's readiness to act as a bridge between ASEAN and Poland.

PM Chinh hailed the strong growth of Poland as the 20th biggest economy in the world, and congratulated the country on its position as the President of the European Union.

Highlighting the enduring friendship between the two nations, PM Chinh acknowledged Poland’s invaluable support during Vietnam’s past struggle for independence and its ongoing development process.

He noted Poland’s role in training thousands of Vietnamese engineers, doctors, and scientists, as well as the enduring legacy of symbolic projects such as the Vietnam - Poland Friendship Hospital and the Vietnam-Poland High School. Poland was also one of the first European nations to provide critical vaccine and medical equipment to support Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

The PM reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to strengthening its traditional friendship with Poland, emphasising Poland’s position as a key partner in Central and Eastern Europe.

For his part, PM Tusk said that PM Chinh is the first foreign leader to visit Poland in 2025. He emphasised the significance of this visit, which marks the beginning of celebrations for the 75th anniversary of Vietnam - Poland diplomatic relations (1950 - 2025). The visit, he noted, will create fresh momentum to deepen and enhance the multifaceted cooperation and friendship between the two nations.

Recalling his official visit to Vietnam in 2010, PM Tusk shared his fond memories and special sentiments toward Vietnam. He reaffirmed that Vietnam remains a cherished and long-standing traditional friend of Poland and one of its most important partners in Southeast Asia.

He agreed to consider upgrading Vietnam - Poland relations to a strategic level, highlighting the strong political trust and the 75-year legacy of their traditional friendship. He underscored Vietnam as one of Poland's most promising markets in the Asia-Pacific region, with increasing interest from Polish businesses to expand investments and operations in Vietnam.

Responding to PM Chinh's proposals, PM Tusk affirmed Poland's commitment to expediting the ratification of the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). He also pledged Poland’s support for the European Commission to lift its yellow card against Vietnam’s seafood exports.

The two sides agreed to push ahead with effectively implementing the cooperation frameworks and agreements signed between their countries.

Vietnam and Poland will step up cooperation in defence - security, trade - investment, science - technology, transport, railway connectivity, pharmaceuticals, education - training, culture - tourism, and people-to-people exchange. Besides, they will expand ties to potential areas such as renewable energy, digital transformation, information technology, labour, and agriculture. They will also serve as gateways for each other’s goods to enter ASEAN and EU markets, according to the leaders.

PM Chinh thanked and asked the Polish Government to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to further integrate into the local society, and actively contribute to the host country’s development as well as the time-tested bilateral friendship, with the hope that the community will soon be recognised as an ethnic minority group in Poland.

Both PMs affirmed that the two countries will maintain close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations, helping ensure peace, security, cooperation, and development in their respective regions and the world at large.

Talking about some regional and international issues of shared concern, including the East Sea issue, PM Chinh called on Poland to support ASEAN’s central stance on this matter. Accordingly, disputes and conflicts worldwide should be resolved by peaceful means on the basis of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), thereby helping to maintain peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in regions and the world, for the sake of global cooperation and prosperity.

PM Chinh invited his counterpart to pay a visit to Vietnam in the near future. PM Tusk accepted the invitation with pleasure.

On this occasion, the two government leaders witnessed the signing of some cooperation documents on diplomatic and labour affairs between their countries.

Following the talks, the Vietnamese and Polish PMs held a joint press conference to announce their discussion’s outcomes, noting they outlined orientations for cooperation enhancement towards elevating the bilateral ties to a new height.

PM Tusk described the talks with his Vietnamese counterpart as a precious experience during which they showed the determination to tap into similarities and promote bilateral cooperation to a new level.

Meanwhile, PM Chinh stated that despite changes in the world, the sentiment between the two countries’ people remains unwavering and develops even more profoundly and effectively. Braving difficulties, complexities, and adversities, the two countries found the best way to come together on the basis of their traditional relationship. He also voiced his belief that the Vietnam - Poland relations will stay everlasting./.