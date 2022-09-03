Vietnamese police ready to join UN peacekeeping forces





On the occasion, the delegation extended a message that Vietnam is ready to join the international peacekeeping forces.

In a speech, the Vietnamese side highlighted its priorities in the near future, including upholding the rule of law, not only at home but also the basic principles of international law and the UN Charter, and international conventions to which Vietnam is a member; upholding humanitarianism in mass mobilisation for social safety and order; and staying active and creative in sci-tech application to fight crimes.

The official added that the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security also suggested the UN send experts to Vietnam to help with personnel training for peacekeeping operations as well as equipment and materials.

Participants at the event discussed response to challenges to peace, security and sustainable development in the current context, and the strengthening of commitments to sending police to UN peacekeeping activities worldwide within the framework of the Initiative on Action for Peacekeeping, the 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals.

Previously, delegations from the Ministry of Public Security also joined the summit in 2016 and 2018./.