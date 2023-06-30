Vietnamese PM’s China visit, attendance at WEF meeting enhances Vietnam’s int’l position: Chinese scholar

Xu Liping, director of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, has said that Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to China and attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) recently have contributed to enhancing mutual political trust, and improving Vietnam’s international position.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency after the PM’s visit, Xu noted that on the occasion of the visit, China and Vietnam signed various bilateral cooperation agreements in the fields of maritime cooperation, market supervision, and border gate construction.



At the same time, the two sides reached common understanding on controlling disagreement in the sea issue, speeding up consultations on the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), thereby enhancing political mutual trust between the two countries.



According to the scholar, Chinh’s visit took place on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, which would bring the bilateral relations to a new height.



On the one hand, the visit helps sum up experiences and achievements of China-Vietnam cooperation in the past 15 years; and on the other hand, outlines high-level strategic planning for the bilateral relationship for the next 15 years, Xu said, stressing that the two sides have maximised their potential, jointly promoted the socialism cause, achieved each country's modernisation goals, and built an increasingly close common community.



Regarding Vietnam’s position at the WEF meeting, Xu held that Vietnam has a prominent position at this meeting, as this year's annual meeting set up a special theme dedicated to Vietnam, which demonstrates Vietnam's example in the process of global economic recovery as an emerging Asian economy.



This has strengthened confidence for countries around the world, especially developing countries, in overcoming the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, soon recovering and developing further, which shows Vietnam’s international influence, he added./.