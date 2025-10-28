Vietnamese PM proposes cooperation priorities at ASEAN – UN Summit

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the 15th ASEAN – UN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 27 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and United Nations (UN) to effectively implement their plan of action for 2026–2030, while proposing key areas of cooperation to further deepen the ties at the 15th ASEAN – UN Summit held in Kuala Lumpur on October 27.



In his remarks, the Vietnamese Government leader pointed out that peace and development of humanity are under severe pressure from conflicts, arms races, the use and threats to use force, crisis of confidence, and non-traditional security risks.



Suggesting three cooperation focuses in the face of that context, he stressed the need for the two sides to effectively promote multilateralism, uphold international law, and identify dialogue and cooperation as the key instruments for preventing and peacefully resolving disputes. He called on the UN to share its experience and expertise in preventive diplomacy, and to assist ASEAN in establishing early warning and conflict prevention mechanisms as well as crisis management frameworks.



The PM also highlighted the importance of building and modernising governance systems to meet the demands of the new era, promoting green and digital growth drivers, and fostering collaboration in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data governance, and multilateral trade, towards inclusive, cohesive, and responsible development.



Besides, he underlined the need to ensure comprehensive social welfare, placing people at the centre of development; promote green growth and just transition, narrow the development gap; and mobilise diverse resources for green and digital transformation, climate adaptation, and equitable, inclusive and efficient social security. The leader also called for the implementation of global commitments such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Pact for the Future, and the Global Digital Compact.



PM Chinh also thanked participating countries for attending the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, recently held in Hanoi, which for the first time has established a global framework for conduct and cooperation in cyberspace to better protect human rights.



During the summit, ASEAN leaders underscored the ASEAN – UN partnership as a bridge connecting regional cooperation with global agendas, built upon the shared goals of maintaining peace, security and stability, and promoting sustainable development, as well as upon the UN Charter, the ASEAN Charter, and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).



Both sides affirmed their commitment to supporting multilateralism, adhering to international law, and promoting a rules-based international order. They agreed to enhance the ASEAN – UN Comprehensive Partnership in a way that complements each other’s development strategies.



They also agreed to promptly and effectively implement the newly adopted ASEAN – UN plan of action for 2026–2030, focusing on key areas such as combating transnational crime, drug trafficking, and human trafficking; humanitarian assistance; mine clearance; climate change response; disaster management; and sustainable development.



Furthermore, the two sides concurred in strengthening cooperation in digital transformation, cybercrime prevention, environmental protection, public health, and AI governance.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised ASEAN as an important pillar of multilateralism and proposed four priority areas for future ASEAN – UN collaboration, which are peacebuilding and conflict prevention, sustainable development and financial system reform, climate action, and digital transformation and cybersecurity./.