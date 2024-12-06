Vietnamese PM, NVIDIA President and CEO explore Hanoi’s culture at night

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (third, right), and President and CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang (second, right) talk with local residents and visitors in Hanoi on December 5 night. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and President and CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang went for a tour around Hanoi on December 5 night to explore the life, culture and tourism in the capital city.



Visiting Ngoc Son Temple and contemplating Hoan Kiem Lake, PM Chinh and Huang listened to a tour guide introduce the history of the Pen Tower, Ink Slab, The Huc Bridge, and Ngoc Son Temple, especially about the legend of Hoan Kiem Lake and Hoan Kiem Lake turtles. They offered incense together in the relic site.

Next, PM Chinh and Huang toured the old town, met and chatted intimately with residents and tourists, and visited shops selling books and souvenirs. In the cold weather, with a very sincere and intimate atmosphere, PM Chinh invited Huang and the senior leadership team of the NVIDIA Corporation to enjoy Hanoi's street food dishes such as ‘nem tai’ and fried ‘nem chua’, and drink Truc Bach beer.

Huang expressed his delight at the crowded, yet sophisticated, atmosphere of Hanoi's Old Quarter - the place where the cultural quintessence of Vietnam in general and Hanoi in particular converge. Hanoi's Old Quarter at night is both modern and noisy and has the traditional features of ancient neighborhoods.



Previously, in the afternoon of the same day, PM Pham Chinh had a working session with President and CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang and witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Government of Vietnam and the US chip giant on the establishment of an artificial intelligence (AI) research and development centre and an AI data centre in Vietnam.



This is the result of efforts from both sides after just over a year since PM Chinh's business trip to the US, during which he visited the NVIDIA Corporation headquarters in early September 2023 and asked NVIDIA to cooperate with Vietnam in technology development.



At the request of the Vietnamese government leader, in December 2023, Huang came to Vietnam and had a meeting with PM Chinh. And during this working visit to Vietnam, the two sides signed the cooperation agreement.



With the initial foundation and goodwill, it promises that Vietnam will truly be NVIDIA's "second home" as committed by the corporation’s President and CEO.



NVIDIA is the most expensive chip manufacturing corporation in the world with a market value of nearly 1.2 trillion USD. The group has more than 27,000 employees, achieving revenue of 27 billion USD in fiscal year 2023./.