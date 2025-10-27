Vietnamese PM meets with government heads, leaders of int’l organisations on ASEAN Summit sidelines

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had bilateral meetings with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi as well as leaders of ASEAN, the World Bank, and the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) on October 26 on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Kuala Lumpur.



Meeting with Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone, PM Chinh expressed deep gratitude to the Lao Party, State, and Government for their sympathy and support for the Vietnamese people affected by recent typhoons and floods. He also extended condolences to Laos over the severe losses caused by recent natural disasters.



Commending Laos’ positive economic growth over the recent past, the Vietnamese cabinet leader affirmed that Vietnam always support Laos’ renewal process. He voiced his firm confidence that Laos will achieve even greater victories on its path toward peace, independence, democracy, unity, and prosperity. Vietnam always attaches much importance and gives top priority to its relations with Laos while making efforts to nurture and bring bilateral ties to a more sustainable and deeper fashion, he stressed.



Both PMs spoke highly of the progress made in implementing high-level agreements and outcomes of the 47th meeting of the Vietnam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee for Bilateral Cooperation. Several key projects have been completed, including Wharf No. 3 at Vung Ang port, the national population database and citizen ID system project, while preparations are underway for the inauguration of the Friendship Hospital and Friendship Park.



PM Chinh urged closer coordination between ministries and agencies of both sides to effectively carry out key projects connecting the two economies, particularly those in transport, energy, trade, investment, high-quality human resources, and sustainable supply chain. He underscored that Vietnam commits to sharing its experience and supporting Laos in building national development policies as well as promoting digital transformation and innovation.



The Lao PM, for his part, expressed his sincere thanks for Vietnam’s wholehearted and selfless support during the past struggles for independence and current nation-building efforts. He underscored the importance of close coordination to ensure effective, on-schedule implementation of joint projects.



The two PMs concurred to intensify cooperation across all levels and channels, consolidating unique political trust. Along with defence-security, a key pillar in the bilateral ties, the two countries will work to create breakthroughs and upgrade collaboration across economy, trade, and investment, making them aligned with the great friendship between the two nations.



Both sides will work closely to push forward large-scale projects, coordinate at multilateral forums, and support and protect each other’s legitimate interests on the international stage. Additionally, they agreed to make thorough preparations for the 48th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee in the coming time.



During his meeting with newly appointed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, PM Chinh congratulated her on being elected as Japan’s Prime Minister, affirming that Vietnam always regards Japan as one of its most important strategic partners and stands ready to further promote the strong, comprehensive, and practical development of bilateral relations.



Both PMs expressed their delight at the positive growth of the Vietnam–Japan friendship and cooperation, as well as the substantive progress achieved since the two countries elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership two years ago.



Discussing major orientations and measures to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, they agreed to enhance high-level and all-level exchanges, and effectively implement the commitments and agreements reached between the two countries’ high-ranking leaders, particularly in economic cooperation.



PM Chinh proposed Japan continue providing official development assistance (ODA) to help Vietnam implement key infrastructure projects; and realise concrete cooperation initiatives under such newly established pillars as science and technology, high-quality human resources training, digital transformation, green transition, semiconductors, and energy. He also called for stronger, more effective locality-to-locality cooperation, enhanced people-to-people exchanges, and continued support and favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community living, working, and studying in Japan.



He took this occasion to invite PM Sanae Takaichi to pay an official visit to Vietnam at a mutually convenient time.



The Japanese PM appreciated her Vietnamese counterpart’s cooperation proposals, affirming that the Japanese Government attaches great importance to and prioritises advancing relations with Vietnam. She expressed Japan’s readiness to work closely with the Vietnamese Government to make the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership more reliable, effective and practical. She also said that she will visit Vietnam at an appropriate time.

PM Chinh meets with World Bank (WB) Vice President Carlos Felipe Jaramillo in Kuala Lumpur on October 26. (Photo: VNA)

During his meeting with World Bank (WB) Vice President Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, PM Chinh congratulated Jaramillo on his appointment as Vice President in charge of the East Asia and Pacific region, effective from September 2025. The PM expressed his belief that with his extensive experience and expertise, Jaramillo will make further contributions to the WB’s development and its fruitful partnership with Vietnam in the years ahead.



The PM noted that Vietnam’s economy is expected to grow by over 8% this year, with its GDP reaching 510 billion USD, ranking 32nd globally, and per capita income estimated at around 5,000 USD.



To help Vietnam enter a new phase of development with the goal of achieving double-digit growth in the coming years, he called on the WB to enhance policy consultation, strengthen Vietnam’s economic connectivity with the world, and mobilise additional resources, particularly through concessional loans with faster and more streamlined procedures.



He also urged the WB to innovate its working methods and improve the effectiveness of its support for Vietnam, especially in major projects such as developing one million hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice in the Mekong Delta, as well as in key areas including green transition, ASEAN clean power grid integration, climate change adaptation, and disaster and subsidence prevention.



On this occasion, PM Chinh invited the WB Vice President to pay an visit to Vietnam soon to discuss specific cooperation measures with relevant agencies.



For his part, Jaramillo commended Vietnam’s efforts and achievements in socio-economic development and improving people’s livelihoods, affirming that the WB will continue to cooperate closely with and support Vietnam in realising its development goals in the time ahead.



During the meeting with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, PM Chinh commended the ASEAN Secretariat and Kao personally for their important role in coordinating the ASEAN Community-building process and supporting member states, including Vietnam, in regional cooperation efforts.



He expressed his hope that the Secretariat will continue to play a proactive role in the new development phase of ASEAN, working with member countries to successfully realise the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and its strategic plans.

PM Pham Minh Chinh and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn (Photo: VNA)

Secretary-General Kao described Vietnam as one of ASEAN’s most prominent and key members that have made increasingly active and important contributions to the bloc.



In the context of complex global developments, the two sides agreed that ASEAN must make greater efforts to maintain internal unity and its central role in addressing regional issues. They stressed the importance of enhancing strategic autonomy, strengthening economic connectivity, diversifying markets and partnerships, and expanding cooperation with regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe.



They also emphasised the need to boost investment in science and technology, especially in digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), and semiconductor development, to create new growth momentum, while promoting cooperation in culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges.



Secretary-General Kao affirmed his commitment to continued close coordination and assistance for Vietnam and other member states in the ASEAN Community-building process, and expressed readiness to create favourable conditions for highly qualified Vietnamese professionals to work at the Secretariat.

PM Chinh and FIFA President Gianni Infantino (Photo: VNA)

The same day, PM Chinh also met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who praised and expressed strong support for the development of Vietnamese football.



Infantino noted that the sport in Vietnam had made remarkable progress in recent years, with players showing improved physical and technical performance. He voiced his desire to establish a FIFA football academy in Vietnam to further enhance the country’s football capabilities.



PM Chinh thanked Infantino for his consistent support and called for continued assistance in developing Vietnamese football and strengthening links with Italy—one of the world’s leading football nations. The PM also invited the FIFA President to visit Vietnam and attend future football-related events, an invitation the FIFA President gladly accepted./.