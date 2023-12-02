Vietnamese PM attends COP28 World Climate Action Summit in Dubai

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UEA) on December 1, kicking off the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28).

The event saw the participation of leaders and representatives of 197 parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), including more than 140 leaders of countries, international organisations, multinational groups and non-governmental organisations.

Taking place on December 1 - 2, the summit provides a forum for countries to make new and stronger commitments and actions about financial and technological contributions and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction to reach the targets set in the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The Prime Minister's participation in the COP28 sends a strong message to the international community about a proactive, active and responsible Vietnam in addressing one of the biggest and most concerned global challenges today, climate change, and at the same time, affirms Vietnam's role and position in regional and international cooperation frameworks, along with its consistent policy on building a green, circular economy and proactively responding to climate change./.