Vietnamese PM arrives in Vientiane, starting Laos visit

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrives at the Wattay International Airport in Vientiane on the morning of January 9 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Vientiane on the morning of January 9, beginning his two-day working trip to visit Laos and co-chair the 47th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee at the invitation of Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

Welcoming the Vietnamese leader and his entourage at the Wattay International Airport were Minister-Head of the PM Office of Laos Buakhong Nammavong, Lao Deputy Foreign Minister Phonsavan Sisoulath, leaders of Vientiane, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh, as well as Vietnamese Ambassador to Lao Nguyen Minh Tam and representatives from the Vietnamese community in the neighbouring country.

During the working trip, PM Chinh is scheduled to co-chair the 47th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee and the Laos-Vietnam Investment Cooperation Conference with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone

He will hold talks and meetings with key Lao leaders, engage with former Lao leaders, and work with various Lao ministries. He will also participate in joint Vietnam-Laos events.

The visit aims to realise the outcomes of the two Politburos’ meeting in September 2024, prepare for the 2025 meeting among leaders of the three ruling parties of Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam, and significant events in the bilateral relations and those of each country.

The two sides will seek measures to enhance political and diplomatic cooperation, strengthen security and defence collaboration, promote economic-trade-investment ties, advance educational and cultural exchanges, and particularly deepen the connectivity between the two economies through transportation and business connections, as well as the effective implementation of major joint projects./.