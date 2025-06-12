Vietnamese PM arrives in Stockholm, starting official visit to Sweden

PM Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse arrive at Stockholm Arlanda Airport on June 11 evening. (Photo: VNA)

After wrapping up bilateral activities in France, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam landed at Stockholm Arlanda Airport on June 11 evening (local time), beginning an official visit to Sweden at the invitation of Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson.



Those welcoming the Vietnamese leader and delegation at the airport included representatives of the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Vietnamese Ambassador to Sweden Tran Van Tuan, staff of the Vietnamese Embassy, and the Vietnamese community there.



This is the first visit to Sweden by a Vietnamese PM in six years, aiming to further intensify Vietnam’s relations with Sweden, which holds an important role and stature in Europe.



During the trip from June 12 to 14, PM Chinh is scheduled to have talks and meetings with representatives of the Swedish Royal Family, the PM, and the Speaker of the Riksdag (Parliament) of the country. He is set to visit the close Swedish friends of Vietnam, chair a bilateral economic forum, and meet with some large enterprises of Sweden. In addition, he will also visit and deliver remarks at a leading university of the host country.



PM Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse are welcomed at Stockholm Arlanda Airport on June 11 evening. (Photo: VNA)

Sweden was the first Western country to recognise and establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam when the latter was still fighting for national independence and reunification. It was also the Western country with the strongest and earliest movement in support of Vietnam’s resistance war against the US.



During the period of national renewal and construction, Sweden has consistently provided Vietnam with valuable material and spiritual support. Many important projects serving the people's life built with Sweden's assistance have long been vivid symbols of the close friendship between the two countries.



However, bilateral cooperation in various fields remains modest, having yet to live up to the potential and wishes of both sides.



PM Chinh’s visit is expected to create momentum for making breakthroughs, thus developing bilateral relations in a practical and effective manner, especially in the fields of politics, diplomacy, economy and, especially, science, technology, innovation, information technology, environment, climate change response, and energy – areas that match Sweden’s strengths and Vietnam’s demand./.