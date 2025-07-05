Vietnamese PM arrives in Rio de Janeiro for expanded BRICS summit, bilateral activities in Brazil

PM Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse are welcomed at Galeao Airport in Rio de Janeiro city. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and the delegation of Vietnam set foot at Galeao Airport in Rio de Janeiro city on early July 5 morning (local time), starting his participation in the expanded BRICS Summit and bilateral activities in Brazil.



The Vietnamese leader and delegation was welcomed at the airport by Laudemar G. de Aguiar Neto – Secretary for Trade Promotion, Science, Technology, Innovation and Culture of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi, and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy.



Themed “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for more Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”, the BRICS Summit 2025 is an important multilateral event gathering about 20 leaders of countries, the UN Secretary-General, and leaders of many international organisations.



Representing Vietnam at the BRICS Summit 2025 as a partner country – the 10th partner country of BRICS, PM Chinh is scheduled to attend and speak at the summit's high-level sessions on topics such as strengthening multilateralism, economic and financial issues, artificial intelligence, environment, climate change, global health.



On this occasion, he will have bilateral meetings with leaders of the participating countries and organisations, thereby affirming Vietnam's role, wish, and responsible contributions to this multilateral mechanism while further deepening Vietnam’s cooperation with BRICS members and international organisations.

This is also the third time in three consecutive years that PM Chinh has come to Brazil. Aside from the expanded BRICS Summit, he will also engage in bilateral activities in Brazil, aiming to promote multifaceted cooperation, especially in economic affairs.



Brazil is currently Vietnam's largest trading partner in Latin America while Vietnam is also an important partner of Brazil in Southeast Asia. Trade between the two countries is increasing sharply, approximating 8 billion USD in 2024. They are striving to raise the turnover to 10 billion USD in 2025 and 15 billion USD by 2030.



During the trip, PM Chinh is set to meet with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, visit local cultural and sports facilities, attend a business seminar, and work with major Brazilian corporations. The activities are expected to help strengthen political commitment and trust, thus developing Vietnam – Brazil relations comprehensively, deeply and sustainably and bringing practical benefits to the peoples of both countries./.