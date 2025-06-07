Vietnamese PM arrives in Nice, beginning working trip to France

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation landed in Nice city on June 7 afternoon (local time), beginning his working trip to France, where the leader will attend the third UN Ocean Conference (UNOC 3) and hold bilateral activities.



The five-day trip is made at the invitation of UN Secretary – General Antonio Guterres and French President Emmanuel Macron.



The delegation was welcomed at Cotê d’Azur Airport by representatives from the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Vietnamese Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang, the embassy staff, and representatives from the Vietnamese community in the country.



This marks the first time a Vietnamese Prime Minister has participated in a UNOC. It is also PM Chinh’s first official visit to France since the two countries upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in October 2024.



As a special guest of the French President at the UNOC 3, PM Chinh will attend multiple sessions and related events, including forums on green finance and green economy, and a marine science exhibition. The Vietnamese Government leader is scheduled to co-chair a summit on delta regions, and deliver a keynote address at the plenary session of the UNOC 3.



PM Chinh’s attendance at the UNOC 3 affirms Vietnam’s commitment to being a trustworthy partner in international cooperation frameworks. Besides, it reflects Vietnam's readiness to share knowledge and experience with other nations while contributing to collective efforts towards achieving sustainable development goals.



On the occasion, PM Chinh is set to have bilateral meetings with leaders from participating countries and organisations to review and bolster collaboration between Vietnam and international partners.



On the bilateral front with France, he will conduct talks and meetings with high-ranking French leaders, attend the Vietnam-France Business Forum, and engage with executives from major French corporations. The itinerary also includes meetings with experts, intellectuals, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in France.



These bilateral activities aim at translating the major orientations of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries into concrete actions, and implementing the joint statement issued during President Macron's state visit to Vietnam in May, heralding a new chapter in the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries./.