Vietnamese player wins gold at 2023 SEA Youth Table Tennis Championship

Beating his Singaporean rival in the U17 men's singles final, Nguyen Hoang Lam brought home the gold medal.



In addition, Vietnamese players bagged six bronze medals in the categories of U19 men’s team, U19 women’s team, U19 women’s duo, U17 men’s singles, U19 mix and U15 men’s singles.

Vietnam's youth table tennis team competed in the 2023 SEA Youth Table Tennis Championship with 18 players, including Huu Huy, Duy Phong, Manh Cuong, Thanh Phu, Mai Phuong, Thu Cuc, Ngoc Quyen, Bao Linh, Hoang Lam, Quang Truong, Hanh Ngan, Dieu Linh, Manh Luong, Thai Bao, Tri Hoang, Phuong Linh, Bao Han, and Nhu Quynh.

The most recent time Vietnam's youth table tennis team secured a gold medal in the SEA Youth Table Tennis Championship was in 2008. After 15 years, Vietnam's youth table tennis has once again achieved this success, thanks to the remarkable performance and significant contributions of Hoang Lam. This victory holds great professional value and encouragement for Vietnamese young players./.