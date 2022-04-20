Vietnamese photographer wins prizes at Spring Clicks 2022

Bach Ngoc Tu, a Vietnamese photographer born in northern Quang Ninh province, grabbed two golds, one silver, one bronze, two honorable mentions, as well as two certificates of exhibitions on nature and people, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.



The Spring Clicks Circuit was held this year to honor artistic works in four categories, namely nature, open color, open-monochrome, and people. It attracted a range of professional and amateur photographers from 65 countries from across the world.



The contest is held under the sponsorship of world photograph organizations, including FIAP, PSA, FSM, GRADAC PGI, VICTORY P.W, FK OHRID, FSS, and FKK CACAK.



The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 10 in Montenegro./.