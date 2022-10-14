Vietnamese Pho among world’s 100 most popular dishes: TasteAtlas  

Pho, a Vietnamese noodle soup sold in almost all street corners in Vietnam, finds itself at the 34th place in a list of 100 most popular dishes in the world as complied by international food magazine TasteAtlas.



The magazine described Pho as one of the most beloved Vietnamese dishes in the western hemisphere due to its complex, unique flavors, and elegant simplicity.



The soup is traditionally served with chicken or beef broth where the bones simmer lazily for at least three hours until the broth is perfect, it said, adding that the addition of herbs and spices accentuates the flavors, and the chewy rice noodles, juicy beef slices, and crunchy sprouts elevate the dish to another level.



Pho is also among three Vietnamese dishes – along with Banh mi and iced coffee –named in the CNN’s list of “50 of the best street foods in Asia” which it calls just a “small sampling of the region’s wonderful food traditions./.