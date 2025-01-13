Vietnamese people in Malaysia, Thailand celebrate Tet

Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Dinh Ngoc Linh (L) visits a booth at the event (Phôt: VNA)

The Vietnamese Tet (Lunar New Year) space, jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia and the Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association (MVFA), officially opened at bbpark, Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur capital city on January 11, marking the first time it has been held outside the premises of the embassy.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Dinh Ngoc Linh extended his wishes for peace, prosperity, good health, and abundant success to all Vietnamese people living in Malaysia.

He shared with them Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements in 2024, highlighting high growth rate and effective inflation control. He was pleased to announce significant improvements in social welfare, with the living standards steadily rising; increasing political and social stability; and enhanced national defence and security, which have laid a crucial foundation for the country's sustainable development.

According to the diplomat, Vietnam's strong development and increasing global standing have provided additional motivation for the people across the country and the overseas Vietnamese community to strive for prosperity, happiness, and a better life.

Visitors to the festival from January 9-12 had a chance to enjoy traditional Vietnamese dishes, fruits, and spices, and watch several art performances.

Previously, the Vietnamese community in the states of Selangor, Johor, and Penang - the areas with the largest Vietnamese populations in Malaysia - also celebrated the Lunar New Year with various events.

The Vietnamese community in Malaysia currently numbers over 30,000.

On the evening of January 11, Vietnamese from all regions of Thailand gathered in the capital city of Bangkok to attend the Homeland Spring programme.

Ambassador Pham Viet Hung informed the community about the continuous positive development of the Vietnam-Thailand Enhanced Strategic Partnership. Relations across various channels, including the Party, Government, National Assembly, and organisations, and people-to-people exchange, as well as cooperation between localities, have been strengthened, serving as a foundation for the two countries to move towards upgrading their partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the coming time.

Hung expressed his pride and emotion when seeing that most of the overseas Vietnamese has established stable lives and integrated deeply into the Thai society. He noted that many individuals have achieved success, gained a certain level of prestige, and actively contributed to the development of the localities where they live./.