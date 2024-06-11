Vietnamese peacekeepers gear up for medical evacuations with Australian training

At the opening of the training course. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

An aeromedical evacuation training course opened in Hanoi on June 10, aiming to equip a key team from Vietnam's Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6 with knowledge and skills necessary for successful participation in the United Nations peacekeeping operations.

In his opening speech, Col. Luu Dinh Hien, Commander of the Training Centre of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, said it is the 5th training course of its kind supported by Australia for Vietnam's Level-2 Field Hospital rotations.

He credited the success of the Level-2 Field Hospital rotations in South Sudan with the expertise of the Air Medical Evacuation Team (AMET), praising its ability to provide essential medical procedures, prepare patients for transport, and facilitate safe evacuations to Juba - South Sudan's capital, and Uganda.

A total of 28 trainees will undergo intensive straining from June 8-16. Led by the Australian Army Medical School experts, the course will also benefit from the knowledge and experience of personnel from Vietnam's Military Medical University, Military Hospital 175, the Air Defence-Air Force Service, and those who previously served in the AMET of the Level-2 Field Hospital.

They will gain comprehensive knowledge of air medical transport according to international and UN standards, encompassing subjects like aviation medicine, medical and pharmaceutical issues, air transport planning, safety protocols, patient reception and transfer procedures, initial treatment and first aid, and effective communication during patient evacuations.

The course will culminate in a practical phase held at Regiment 916. Here, trainees will hone their skills through simulated medical evacuation scenarios using helicopters. The exercises will cover patient loading and unloading procedures, and require them to respond effectively to various pre-defined medical emergencies./.