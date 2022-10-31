Vietnamese Party leader's visit to deepen Vietnam - China friendship: Hong Kong scholar

The ongoing visit by Vietnamse Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to China further affirms the close relationship between the two Parties, States and peoples, Li Minghan, a scholar from Hong Kong (China) who has spent years studying Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, has said.



In an interview to the Vietnam News Agency in Hong Kong, Li highlighted the Vietnamese Party head is the first foreign leader to visit China after the recent 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and this demonstrates the close friendship between the two countries.



The traditional relationship, built by generations of leaders of the two countries, has become a valuable asset that the two Parties, countries and peoples are preserving and cultivating, importantly contributing to the fruitful and sustainable development of the bilateral relations, he stressed.



President Ho Chi Minh's unique diplomatic style and humane moral example were factors that contributed to boosting the friendly and close relationship between the leaders of the Parties and States, and peoples of the two countries.



In the context of complicated and unpredictable changes in the world, Vietnam and China have continued to strengthen solidarity and mutual assistance, find siminarities and put aside differences in order to further develop their bilateral relations, the scholar said.



Li said he believes that the Vietnamese Party leader’s visit to China will create an important milestone, deepening the Vietnam-China friendship and the great causes of the two Parties and nations./.