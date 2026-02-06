Vietnamese Party leader lays wreaths at several monuments in Phnom Penh

Party General Secretary To Lam and the high-level Vietnamese delegation lay wreaths at the Independence Monument. Photo: VNA

Within the framework of his state visit to Cambodia, Party General Secretary To Lam laid wreaths at the Independence Monument, the Memorial to late King Norodom Sihanouk, and the Cambodia–Vietnam Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh on February 6.



The General Secretary was accompanied by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation.



The Independence Monument is an architectural work commemorating Cambodia’s independence, honouring and paying tribute to Cambodian people who devoted themselves and sacrificed for the nation. It is also a venue for major national ceremonies of Cambodia.



The Norodom Sihanouk Memorial was built in remembrance of late King Norodom Sihanouk (1922–2012), who ruled Cambodia during various periods, experienced the 1970 coup and the Pol Pot genocide, and later abdicated in favour of King Norodom Sihamoni after peace was restored. Late King Norodom Sihanouk was a great friend of the Party, State and people of Vietnam.



The Cambodia–Vietnam Friendship Monument, an architectural symbol of solidarity and friendship between the two countries, was built to pay tribute to Vietnamese soldiers who carried out noble international missions, helping the Cambodian people escape genocide.



The state visit to Cambodia by General Secretary To Lam and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation is of great significance, providing an important opportunity for high-ranking leaders of the two countries to enhance exchanges, consolidate the foundation of political trust, and accelerate the implementation of agreements already reached. It also aims to further deepen the traditional friendship between the two Parties and countries, thereby creating fresh momentum to elevate Vietnam–Cambodia relations to a new height, in line with the aspirations of their peoples and making a positive contribution to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region./.