Vietnamese Party General Secretary to pay state visit to DPRK

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam will pay a state visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and attend a ceremony celebrating the 80th founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) from October 9 -11.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the DPRK, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced./.