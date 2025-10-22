Making news
Vietnamese Party General Secretary holds talks with Finnish President in Helsinki
Within the framework of his official visit to Finland, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam on October 21 held talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, during which they exchanged views on major strategic orientations to further strengthen bilateral relations.
Warmly welcoming General Secretary Lam, President Stubb affirmed that the trip marks an important milestone in the history of the bilateral relations. He noted that despite global fluctuations, the relationship between the two countries has continued to develop strongly and sustainably.
Appreciating the first official visit to Finland by a Vietnamese Party General Secretary since the establishment of diplomatic ties, he emphasised that Finland attaches great importance to enhancing relations with Vietnam - its most important trading partner in Southeast Asia.
The Finnish leader also expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements in recent years, describing the country as a “success story,” and expressed his hope that the visit will help open up significant new opportunities for cooperation across various potential areas.
For his part, General Secretary Lam affirmed that Vietnam always treasures its traditional friendship with Finland and appreciates Finland’s support for Vietnam in its post-war national reconstruction and development. He expressed his hope that Finland will continue to be a reliable partner and companion in Vietnam’s new era of development.
At the talks, the two leaders agreed to promote cooperation in various fields, particularly in areas that need to be further strengthened in the coming time, such as circular economy, green transition, sustainable maritime cooperation, digital transformation, environmental protection, and climate change response.
They agreed to make effective use of the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and create favourable conditions for businesses from both countries to enhance promotion activities and explore collaboration opportunities, especially in agricultural products and consumer goods.
General Secretary Lam emphasised that Vietnam always welcomes and creates favourable conditions for Finnish enterprises to invest in Vietnam and is ready to work with Finland to act as a bridge to access the European Union market as well as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), thereby promoting stronger cooperation between Vietnam and the EU and between Finland and ASEAN in the coming time.
The Party chief proposed Finland urge the remaining seven EU member countries to soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and prompt the European Commission (EC) to soon remove its yellow card warning against Vietnamese seafood exports. He also requested Finland to encourage its firms to increase investment in Vietnam in areas where Finland has strengths such as green technology, processing technology, energy transition, and logistics services.
President Stubb affirmed that Finland is ready to cooperate with Vietnam in areas where it has strengths and Vietnam has demand, such as circular economy, forestry, science and technology, education and training, and climate change response.
The top Vietnamese leader thanked the Finnish State and people for their continuous care and support for the Vietnamese community in the European country. He expressed his hope that Finland will continue to create more favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to further integrate and contribute effectively to the host society, serving as an important bridge to promote friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
Exchanging views on regional and international issues, including regional security matters, both sides emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the regions and the world; and supporting the settlement of disputes by peaceful means based on respect for international law, and calling for restraint and an end to conflicts.
Regarding the East Sea issue, the two sides showed support for ASEAN’s common stance on ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight, and solving differences by peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), thereby contributing positively to peace and stability in the region and the world.
On this occasion, Vietnam and Finland issued a joint statement on the official elevation of the bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership./.