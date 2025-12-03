Vietnamese Party chief’s state visit to Laos elevates strategic cohesion

Bounthong Chitmany, Politburo member, permanent member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Secretariat and Vice President of Laos sees off Party General Secretary To Lam at Wattay International Airport on December 2. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, accompanied by a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, have wrapped up a state visit to Laos from December 1–2, during which they also attended a ceremony celebrating the 50th National Day of Laos and co-chaired a high-level meeting between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP).

This was General Secretary Lam’s first state visit to Laos in his new position and one of Vietnam’s most important diplomatic activities in 2025. Both sides agreed to further deepen traditional cooperation by lifting the bilateral relationship to the level of “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion”. This new strategic orientation is expected to generate fresh momentum for the bilateral relations in the new development phase, reinforcing political trust and expanding cooperation space for both countries. It also reaffirms a shared long-term vision toward sustainable development, self-reliance and common prosperity.

For centuries, the people of Vietnam and Laos have been united by deep affection, mutual assistance and shared struggles - a relationship that is both rare and exemplary in international relations. Through long periods of foreign invasion, separation and oppression, the two nations made a strategic, existential choice: solidarity and unity as the only path to survival and development. The profound Vietnam–Laos friendship, sealed with sacrifice and resilience, remains the bedrock of the bilateral relations today.

In recent years, Vietnam and Laos have continuously enhanced cooperation in politics, national defence and security while striving to create breakthroughs in economic collaboration. Priority has been given to major connectivity projects linking the two economies, particularly expressways and railways, as well as cooperation in energy, trade, investment, high-quality human resource training and sustainable supply chain development.

Cooperation in education and training, culture, transport, energy and agriculture continues to advance, with encouraging outcomes. Exchanges between localities and people-to-people ties have grown steadily, deepening mutual understanding and strengthening bonds, especially among younger generations.

During the visit, the two sides agreed on measures to promote economic, trade, investment and infrastructure connectivity in a more substantive and effective manner, commensurate with the depth of the political relationship.

Party General Secretary To Lam and General Secretary of the LPRP and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith witnessed the signing and handover of 12 important cooperation documents across strategic sectors, including national defence, security, health, justice, education and training, finance and banking, and strategic infrastructure. These agreements lay a stronger legal foundation for Vietnam–Laos cooperation in the new period.

Delivering a policy speech at the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration, General Secretary Lam emphasised that in a rapidly changing world, traditional cooperation is no longer sufficient. Vietnam and Laos must elevate their ties toward “strategic cohesion,” characterised by a shared vision, coordinated planning, complementary strengths and mutual reinforcement.

He outlined three core directions, namely bilateral strategic cohesion, subregional cohesion and regional/international cohesion.

General Secretary Lam underscored that solidarity is the lifeblood of Vietnam–Laos relations. Without it, the two nations would merely stand side by side; and with it, they advance together.

The top Lao leader expressed his appreciation for Vietnam’s consistent support during Laos’ national protection and development cause. He emphasised that Vietnam’s achievements in renewal and its rising international profile provide valuable lessons for Laos.

During the trip, on behalf of the Lao Party and State, General Secretary and President Thongloun presented a Lao National Gold Order to General Secretary Lam, recognising his contributions to cultivating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and people of the two nations.

Marking a new milestone in the bilateral ties, the two countries inaugurated the Lao–Vietnam Friendship Park in Vientiane. The site, situated in a newly planned urban centre of the capital, features cultural and ecological spaces that reflect the cultural identities of both nations. More than a public facility, the park stands as a living symbol of the enduring, loyal and unparalleled Vietnam–Laos relationship. It will also serve as an important venue for educating younger generations on the shared history of the two peoples.

The spouse of the Vietnamese Party chief, Ngo Phuong Ly, also participated in cultural exchange activities that further strengthened bonds between the people of both countries, helping to foster meaningful connections in culture and arts.

Activities during the visit reaffirmed the shared determination of the two Parties and States to further deepen the “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion” between Vietnam and Laos. This enduring bond remains an invaluable asset for future generations, guiding the two nations forward toward sustainable development and lasting prosperity./.